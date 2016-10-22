Prices go up as the rain comes down

RECENT weather events in the harvest regions are still having an effect on the price of some fresh produce with planting and harvesting limited by rains and unusual temperature changes.

There are still plenty of quality vegetables on offer at reasonable prices including Asian vegetables, beetroot, carrot, celery, eggplant, leeks, snow peas, pumpkin and new season onions.

Brussels sprouts don't do well in rain or heat, are expensive and in short supply.

New season asparagus has also struggled with recent rains and are firming in price while zucchinis are starting to become plentiful, and reducing in cost.

Expect to pay top dollar for beans, broccoli, cabbage, fennel, sweet corn and potatoes.

Cauliflower is ranging between firm and expensive prices, depending on the quality, while capsicum, parsnips, silverbeet, squash, mushrooms and sweet potatoes are firmly priced.

Tomatoes are ending in one harvest region and starting in another so have firmed in price with the exception of cherry and grape tomatoes that should be selling in punnets at much cheaper prices.

In the rest of the salad aisle, expect to pay firm prices for avocados, lettuce, any mixed salad leaf that has spinach included and eshallots.

Cucumbers and herbs are still reasonably priced.

In the fruit aisle, the buys of the week include bananas, blueberries, valencia oranges, kiwifruit, watermelon, honeydew, pears and pawpaw.

New season mangoes are improving in taste but are still firmly priced.

The first of the Australian stonefruit is of mixed quality with the nectarines eating better than the peaches despite both being firmly priced.

Expect to pay firm prices for apples, strawberries, raspberries, end of season mandarins, navel oranges, USA grown grapes, rockmelon and pineapples.

Lemons are firmly priced to expensive while limes are reducing to reasonable prices.

Figs and passionfruit are both available but expensive this week.