Prices drop as stocks recover

PRICES have fallen on most green vegetables as growers build back quality stocks after last month's woes of unseasonal weather in the growing regions.

Lining up in the affordable green category are quality Asian vegetables, new season asparagus, beans, broccoli, cabbage, celery, fennel, leeks and silverbeet.

The more colourful beetroot, carrot, eggplant, sweet corn, mushrooms and pumpkin are also value for money.

That's in contrast to three vegetables commanding top dollar this week with capsicum, zucchini and potatoes among the highest prices paid all year due to seasonal gaps and planting issues.

For those willing to pay a tad more for vegetables, you will find parsnips, snow peas, squash and onions firmly priced. Brussel sprouts, cauliflower, sweet corn and sweet potatoes are expensive.

Its great weather for a salad with tomatoes, lettuce, mixed salad leaf, continental cucumbers, eshallots and herbs all of a reasonable price.

Avocados are firmly priced and Lebanese cucumbers, which are a sweet variety with dark green, thin skin will cost you more than usual.

In the fruit aisle, blueberries are the star attraction being plentiful, cheap and tasting great.

You can also pick up some reasonably priced strawberries but the top quality Stanthorpe punnets will cost you more, along with firmly priced raspberries.

For those looking for value for money fruit, pick up bananas, valencia oranges, watermelon, yellow pawpaw and new season Australian stonefruit that has arrived in boxes or pay more for stonefruit neatly placed on trays which are the best quality but will cost you more.

Other favourites, such as apples, limes, navel oranges, USA grapes, end of season New Zealand kiwifruit, great tasting new season mangoes, rockmelon, honey dew, pears, pineapples and red pawpaw are firmly priced.

Lemons and passionfruit are commanding top dollar for quality produce.

For those wanting something different, ask your local fruit shop for a taste of soursop from North Queensland, a green heart-shaped fruit with soft fleshy spines that has a creamy juice with a slightly acidic taste that is most refreshing.