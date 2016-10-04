27°
News

Presto killed off as Foxtel shuts down joint venture

4th Oct 2016 1:33 PM
Presto will not continue after this finale.
Presto will not continue after this finale.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AND Presto, it's gone.

Initially launched as a competitor to Netflix, Presto will go off air from January 31 next year, with customers "invited to transition" over to Foxtel Play from December.

The changes come as Foxtel -- which owns part of Presto -- bought out the remaining shares owned by partner Seven West Media.

Foxtel has been quick to spruik the benefits for Presto subscribers, saying they will have "more premium first-run television programs and more recent movies than ever before".

The decline and ultimate failure of Presto is the first casualty in the streaming market, which caused panicked media companies to build after Netflix flagged its intention to land in Australia.

With the death of Presto, customers will now be left with the choice of Netflix, Foxtel Play and Stan -- owned by Fairfax and Nine.

In the hope of staying competitive, Foxtel Play will have new pricing, which will include two drama packages for $15 per month each, or both for $25.

Paying $10 per month will give you one package of either lifestyle, documentary, and kids, and $25 months extra per month for sports and $20 per month for movies.

According to Foxtel, that means a sports package can be bought for a minimum of $35 a month.

For comparison, Netflix stars from $8.99 per month.

Stan costs $10 per month.

Topics:  editors picks, entertainment, presto, television

Ultimate blind dinner date to help guide dogs

Ultimate blind dinner date to help guide dogs

Masons raise money for Guide Dogs Qld

Ambos treat driver for back pain after three-vehicle crash

Ramping of ambulance vehicles at the Ipswich Hospital emergency department.

Collision occurred at about 10.30am

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

Presto killed off as Foxtel shuts down joint venture

Presto will not continue after this finale.

AND Presto, it's gone.

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

Ipswich's pride in classic rides

ONE OF A KIND: Indian Motorcycles will be part of a display at the Ipswich Historical Society's Cooneana Heritage Centre.

Vintage motorcycles on display for Golden Jubilee Festival

Latest deals and offers

Madonna is suing building owners

Madonna is suing building owners

MADONNA has filed a court case against the Central Park West co-op for not allowing her family into her apartment.

Chris Brown unlikely to be charged

Chris Brown is unlikely to be charged with assault

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher certainly has tickets on the new Oasis film

The Block keeps Seven's X Factor at bay

The Block's Ben and Andy.

THE TV ratings races heats up as new shows debut after footy finals.

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Ruby Mills pictured after her successful audition on The X Factor.

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

CLASSIC COTTAGE

10 Merton Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 ALL OFFERS...

A classic cottage in East Ipswich, that would be perfect for a first time home owner! * A/C in every room * Polished floorboards * Lovely fretwork in doorway *...

Large Family Home + 6m x 9m triple Bay Shed + In ground Pool

7 Hoey Street, Kearneys Spring 4350

House 4 2 OFFERS OVER...

This immaculate highset character property is set in a brilliant location minutes to the CBD and parkland. With 2 spacious living areas and heaps of outdoor...

Consider the Advantages and Bring me an Offer

89 Hill Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 $279,000

My says "I want it Sold", so this is your opportunity to own a real sweetie with a gorgeous front patio to sit and capture the morning sun while having your early...

THE GREAT ENTERTAINER OR FAMILY RETREAT!

5 Takara Court, Karana Downs 4306

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens, massive outdoor and multiple indoor living areas where you can entertain to your hearts content or just relax...

1118SQM OUTSTANDING LOCATION - WALK TO RAIL &amp; ZONED FOR UNITS

130B Chermside Road, East Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 2 Offers From...

COMFORTABLE TWO BEDROOM HOME PRIVATE & QUIET 1118sqm - ZONED CHARACTER MIXED DENSITY This affordable and very functional two bedroom home sits privately tucked...

LUXURY FAMILY SIZE HOME – MOVE IN NOW

12 Eucalyptus Crescent, Ripley 4306

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Craftsman Built in 2015 and “Better than New” with more features and finishes than an “off the plan” but still maintaining that super fresh new feel. ...

&quot;THIS IS SOMETHING EXTRA SPECIAL IN MINDEN ESTATE!&quot;

9 Kraut Crt, Minden 4311

House 3 2 2 $445,000

If you are looking for something extra special, classy, designed to perfection and set on a very private 4137m2 block with amazing views--- oh my goodness; this is...

NEW FAMILY WANTED !

29 Ada Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 2 2 Open to All...

A very well laid out property this 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom home would be ideal as a first home for the growing family. Double remote controlled garage with laundry...

LUXURY AT ITS BEST

19 Bramers Road, Blacksoil 4306

House 7 2 10 OFFERS ABOVE...

This beautiful home is certainly one that must be inspected to appreciate the size, space, finishes and luxury that affords it. A 482m2 home plus 260m2 alfresco...

NOTHING LEFT TO DO BUT ENJOY

2 Toongarra Road, Leichhardt 4305

House 3 1 1 $229,000 neg

A lovely property with situated in Leichhardt has now come on the market. * Freshly painted interior * Cosy eat-in kitchen * Large lounge with air conditioner *...

Reserve Bank makes decision on your interest rates

The unemployment rate fell, part-time work is growing, says the RBA

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Expert shares six dos and don'ts for those building a home

Builder spills the dos and don't of building your home.

BUILDING a new home can be a complex process.

OPINION: Ipswich's reflection of history

The Queensland Times Editor Peter Chapman.

My Comment

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'