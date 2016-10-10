30°
News

Preservation of tradition worth the struggle

Helen Spelitis
| 10th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
Dorothy(left) and Allan Walsh with Margaret Nicol from the Ipswich Historical Society at their Golden Jubilee celebration at Cooneana on Saturday.
Dorothy(left) and Allan Walsh with Margaret Nicol from the Ipswich Historical Society at their Golden Jubilee celebration at Cooneana on Saturday. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FIFTY years ago a group dedicated to preserving the history of Queensland's first city was formed.

It was a long road before the group managed to secure a piece of land to share those historical tales, but building by building, artefact by artefact - a little village came together.

Now there's space to display old machinery, take children on a tour of old timey cars and to give Ipswich residents a glimpse of a time gone by, when coal was king and a loaf of bread cost less than three pence.

There was no shortage of antique machinery, or classic craftsmen and women showing off their blacksmithing skills, at the Ipswich Historical Society's Golden Jubilee celebrations on Saturday.

After organisers had welcomed 400 visitors to the 'village' at New Chum, they gave up trying to keep count of everyone who crossed through the Cribb and Foote branded gates.

Organiser Margaret Nicol, a sixth generation descendant of the pioneers who founded Ipswich, said it has taken a long time to build the group up into what it is today.

"They used to meet in people's houses,” Margaret said.

"Finally, the council gave us this place and we've been able to build on it... but it has taken 50 years to get here with lots of struggles by lots of people.”

She says Ipswich, once a contender as the state's capital, has a rich and significant history that impacts on each Ipswich born residents' identity - a history that should be preserved and celebrated.

As the historical society marks its 50th year, members are already looking forward to the next decade.

"We have a ten year plan which includes establishing a bigger historical village, although we need more land, but we want to have a school room, a post office, a police station - all the thing they had back in the old days.

"It might take us ten years to get there, but we've made a start and that's the main thing.”

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  cooneana heritage centre, history

OPINION: No excuse for those who defend Trump's sexism

OPINION: No excuse for those who defend Trump's sexism

Imagine those vulgar words were directed at your daughter, sister, mother or at you.

Dangerous fire season ahead for Ipswich

High temperatures and dry conditions mean a higher fire risk for Ipswich.

Firefighters warn residents to be prepared or risk death

QT’s name and shame: This week’s drink and drug drivers

Every Monday, the QT publishes the names of drink and drug drivers who have appeared in Ipswich Magistrates Court over the past week.

This week's convicted drink and drug drivers

We want to pay more for quality food, says shop owner

BOUTIQUE FOODS: Tanya Hargreaves from Total Gourmet.

Ipswich represented at Brisbane Good Food and Wine Show

Local Partners

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

JAMIE-LEE McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender but she's not repulsive, in fact, she's quite the opposite.

9000 reasons to support our community clubs

Lifesaving clubs provide a valuable community service, along with other community clubs.

50% of clubs earn no revenue from poker machines

We want to pay more for quality food, says shop owner

BOUTIQUE FOODS: Tanya Hargreaves from Total Gourmet.

Ipswich represented at Brisbane Good Food and Wine Show

Latest deals and offers

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

THE Block's room reveals hold strong amongst motor sport competition.

  • TV

  • 10th Oct 2016 9:00 AM

Five things to do in and around the region

DRESS UP: Lifeline's annual clothing is fast approaching, grab a bargain this week.

Check out what's happening this week

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

Will and Karlie pictured in their winning hallway in a scene from The Block.

WILL and Karlie win hallway, laundry and powder room week.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Candice Swanepoel gives birth to her first child

Celebrity

Victoria's Secret model welcomes son

Adele shares hilarious workout picture

Adele shared this image of her gym workout

International star shows her humorous side

OWNERS WANT IT SOLD! 4540m2 WITH HOME AND VIEWS!

7 Trelawney Lane, Harrisville 4307

House 4 1 2 $299,000

Take a short 3km drive from the township of Harrisville and you will find this hidden gem! Nestled on 4540m2 of good fertile scenic rim country at the end of a...

OWNERS MOTIVATED TO SELL-BRING INTEREST!

46 Irwin Road, Mount Tarampa 4311

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

Wow this property has it covered with ideal features for the keen horse lover or hobby farm enthusiast. Set upon 10 level and clean acres, this property is...

Simply Charming!

9 Lawrence Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 2 OFFERS FROM...

Outstanding opportunity to secure this wonderful property. Owner says SELL! This stunning and delightful home was built around 1900 and offers the warmth and...

Invest, Invest, Invest

124 Eric Street, Goodna 4300

House 3 1 1 $285,000

Great investment opportunity this well kept 3 bedroom home is a fantastic opportunity for a first time investor or seasoned entrepreneur looking to capitalize a...

Dreams Start Here!!

3 Walsh St, Newtown 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $279,000...

Yes that's right, “DREAMS START HERE”. Located in one of Ipswich's most desirable suburbs, Newtown, sits this magnificent 2034m2 block of land. This...

Absolute Perfection

44 Lakeview Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 5 2 2 $465,000...

This luxury property is sure to impress any buyer with its manicured lawns and is located in a quiet street with quality homes surrounding it. As you approach you...

GREAT LOCATION SPACIOUS FAMILY HOME

28 Andrew Walker Drive, Goodna 4300

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This stunning modern home is sure to impress all buyers looking for a large family home in a great location, built in 2011 this home has a 2 living...

HUGE house on a HUGE block = HUGE POTENTIAL!!

4 Rufous Crescent, Brookwater 4300

House 5 2 2 $650,000

Your search is finally over! This stunning property is being offered for sale for the first time... Located in the beautiful Brookwater estate, this home is...

Flexible 4 Bedrooms

35 Maller Crescent, Redbank Plains 4301

House 4 2 2 $335,000

This home is within walking distance to primary and high schools, sports fields and the new large Redbank Plains shopping centre, due to open in November. With 4...

GREAT INVESTMENT

10 Eureka Court, Redbank Plains 4301

House 3 1 1 $280,000 Neg

Situated on the high side of a cul-de-sac, this property is close to the new Fern Brooke Estate which offers new schools, new shops and the new sporting...

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

The importance of the L-word when building or buying

WoodLinks Development Manager Sam Burgess says location should be at the top of the checklist when building or buying a home.

IT’S the L-word all property agents seem to love.

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest