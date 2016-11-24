Premier hits back at Hanson over leadership spill claims

PREDICTION: Hanson believes the Premier won't be leading Queensland for long.

ONE Nation leader Pauline Hanson thinks Annastacia Palaszczuk will lose Labor leadership before the next state election.

At a tourism forum held in Canberra yesterday the Senator predicted the Queensland Premier would be challenged or would step aside before late 2017.

"I think there will be a leadership challenge or she will move aside and I think she is going to struggle to hold on in Queensland," Ms Hanson said.

"(Deputy Premier Jackie) Trad wants to be premier."

The QT caught up with the Premier yesterday and asked if she thought One Nation was a threat, particularly in the wider Ipswich region.

"I think (Ipswich West MP) Jim Madden is such a hard working local member. He's one of the best we have," she said.

"At the end of the day people will judge my government and my local members on how they respond to people and my government has always put people and families first."

One Nation held Ipswich West from 1998-1999 when Jack Paff was MP.

Although the LNP dominated Lockyer for more than a decade, the region was once a One Nation heartland.

Peter Prenzler won the seat for One Nation in 1998 and former Queensland party leader Bill Flynn represented Lockyer for One Nation from 2001 to 2004, when Ian Rickuss took the seat.

Ms Palaszczuk said Labor would preference One Nation last in the next election but wouldn't comment on whether she thought the Liberals would preference the Hanson-led party.

"That's a question for them," she said.

The next state election is expected to be held in late 2017.