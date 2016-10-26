32°
Property

Pre-prepared plan B for mall makeover?

26th Oct 2016 7:00 AM

WOOLWORTHS' departure from the mall has thrown a spanner in the works for Ipswich City Council months out from the demolition date for the $150 million CBD redevelopment, yet the council is still on track to release detailed master plans by the end of November.

A redesign of the city centre has been years in the making and now the council needs a plan that doesn't include Woolworths.

While surviving retailers will face a hard slog over the next six months, the loss of a major supermarket in an area earmarked as an entertainment precinct might help shape the new mall.

Almost 200 ideas for the CBD have been put forward by the public and the council has met with more than 320 residents, traders and other stakeholders while drawing up the plans.

Ipswich City Properties Chairman Paul Tully said the council was determined to create a CBD that appeals to families; filled with cafes, restaurants and local artists.

"We know from recent consultation the community is looking for a much more dynamic CBD precinct," Cr Tully said.

"People have told us they want to see community facilities, cafes, restaurants, a water feature and open-air public spaces featuring regular entertainment."

For Councillor Andrew Antoniolli the loss of Woolworths presents an opportunity to fill that space with something more appealing.

"The public have let us know that keeping the Woolworths wasn't a priority," Cr Antoniolli said.

"They want food and beverages, and entertainment that creates a strong civic place that will be active and exciting. I'm looking forward to seeing the plans too.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ipswich city council ipswich mall redevelopment woolworths

