Prawn, crayfish farmer calls for ban on foreign imports

Anna Hartley
| 6th Jan 2017 2:45 PM
Rob Hutchings from Freshwater Crayfish Traders at Tarome.
Rob Hutchings from Freshwater Crayfish Traders at Tarome. Inga Williams

SCENIC Rim prawn and crayfish farmer Rob Hutchings will review his biosecurity protocols after four of his fellow Queensland farmers were decimated by a recent outbreak of white spot disease.

Over the last two months, four farmers on five properties have had their prawn harvest affected by white spot disease on farms between Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Biosecurity officials have been monitoring farmed and wild prawns in south-east Queensland after white spot disease was detected in the Logan River area last month.

In response to the disease outbreak, Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce announced today the importation of green prawns into Australia would be suspended.

Mr Joyce told the ABC that about $50 million worth of green prawns were imported annually.

Mr Hutchings - who operates Freshwater Australian Crayfish Traders in Tarome - believes importing fresh prawns into Australia should be permanently banned following the outbreak of a disease.

Luckily Mr Hutchings has had no sightings on the virus in his crustaceans, but said the outbreak has made him more cautious when it comes to his biosecurity practices.

"Prawns aren't our main product but we sell hundreds of thousands of them," he said.

"It has made us debate whether we should change our biosecurity practices. We let people come and see the farm with no concerns but we are now debating whether we should only let people park their cars so far into the property or have them take their shoes off for example.

"There are a lot of biosecurity measures we could take that we didn't feel the need to before."

Queensland's peak body has welcomed the federal government ban on importing uncooked prawns.

The Queensland Seafood Industry Association's (QSIA) president, Keith Harris said today's announcement by the Deputy Prime Minister was a positive step.

"At this stage, the source of an outbreak of white spot disease (WSD) is unknown but one possible source is imported uncooked prawns," he said.

Tests on imported prawns in the past have found WSD and this is an issue that has concerned the Australian wild catch and aquaculture organisations.

Freshwater Crayfish Traders at Tarome.
Freshwater Crayfish Traders at Tarome. Inga Williams

"I congratulate the Deputy Prime Minister on this step and look forward to working with the federal and state governments to help prevent the spread of the disease beyond the impacted areas where it has been discovered. I recognise this ban as an interim move while the source of the infection is investigated and the adequacy of current biosecurity measures reviewed," said Mr Harris.

"The disease affects crustaceans. These products have a retail value of more than $270 million from Queensland alone so this is a very important issue for our state," said Mr Harris.

Mr Hutchings said he believed the ban to fresh prawn imports should be made permanent.

"Biosecurity is an issue our government takes very seriously but fresh prawns can carry anything. I am surprised fresh imports haven't been banned already," he said.

"Australia has a reputation for our produce being disease free and this may damage our prawn export industry."  

White spot disease is harmless to humans but can cause high mortality rates, especially among farmed prawn crops.

