Praise for base apprentices

HIGH STANDARD: Bremer High students Damin Albert (right) Beau Sneddon-Cathro and Jerome Tauti-Epa, Max Walker from Broad Spectrum and Wing Commander Sandy Turner.

THREE high school students have been praised for their commitment after spending weeks working on the RAAF Base, as part of a new program.

The three young men were given the opportunity to try their hand at three different trades; electrician, panel beater and mechanic.

The work experience was part of a partnership between Bremer State High School, the Defence Force and contractor Broadspectrum.

"All the people out there were really welcoming and nice,” Beau said.

"It was a great experience and it was inspiring. I think we all liked working with the electricians, but maybe that was because they were funny.”

The three students are the first to go through the program launched last year.

Damin Albert, Beau Sneddon-Cathro and Jerome Tauti- Epa were hand picked for the program by Bremer High School Success Coach Kelly Ling who recognised their potential and interest in hands on learning.

There are 132 students at Bremer State High School who come from defence families and the school hopes to continue running the program, which has the full support of the principal.

Broadspectrum coordinator Max Walker, who presented the students with a certificate yesterday, said the students were highly regarded from the beginning.

"From the start there were positive comments from the Broadspectrum employees with regards to each of the lads' attitude and willingness to help,” Mr Walker said.

"They were very engaged and they went as far as taking notes with what they learnt.

"They've set a high standard for this program; they really put in an effort and showed they wanted to be there.”