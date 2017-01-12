Power outages planned for hottest part of the day

Energex is planning power outages for parts of Ipswich.

HUNDREDS of Ipswich families will be forced to sit through blistering temperatures this week without the luxury of fans, air-conditioning or even a chilled drink.

Energex's scheduled maintenance and upgrade works start today and will continue well into next week, cutting power to homes during the hottest part of the day.

It's bad timing as the region swelters through highs of 36 degrees today and 33 degrees next week.

Energex carry out regular servicing of the network to ensure its safety and reliability and give residents plenty of time to prepare by notifying of planned works.

The works plan to limit the maximum duration of planned maintenance outage to eight hours.

Queensland Health encourages the community to keep cool without power by drinking plenty of water, using wet towels to reduce body heat and taking cool showers.

Eating smaller meals, avoiding strenuous outdoor activities and avoiding drinking sugary drinks can also help to keep cool without the need for power.

Are you affected?

Today, January 12

Peak Crossing: Flinders Dolomite Rd 8am-3pm, Limestone Ridges Rd 8am-3pm, Warrill View Peak Crossing Rd 8am-3pm

Ripley: Monterea Rd 8am-4pm, Rosewood: Albert St 8.30am-3pm, Lanefield Rd 8.30am-3pm, Yates St 8.30am-3pm

Sunday, January 15

Bundamba: Boyce St 8.30am-3pm, Brisbane Rd 8.30am-3pm

Tuesday, January 17:

Regency Downs: Zischke Rd 8am-3pm

North Ipswich: Pine St 8.30am-2.30pm

For more information visit www.energex.com.au.