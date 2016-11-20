Power hub was an asset

SWANBANK

ON JUNE 30, 1966 an article was published in the Queensland Times:

"THE coal industry in Ipswich will be one of the main beneficiaries when the Swanbank Power Station is in full production.

"Even in today's limited production stage, the station is using 600 tons of coal per day.”

The article continued; "the first turbine had commenced operation at Swanbank and a second unit is expected to be running within the next four months. Eventually it is expected that 25,000 tons of coal a week will be used at the power station”

Engineer in charge at Swanbank, Mr Keith Smith, explained that Swanbank was located at Ipswich to be on a coalfield, thus saving the high transport costs involved when coal had to be moved to a number of small stations situated around Brisbane.

The plant supplied all electricity needs in an area of 18,000 square miles.

Swanbank in 1966 was vastly different from the tree-covered slopes on which the project was commenced in 1962.

The landscape was dominated by two 400ft high chimney stacks with a third under construction and by a huge boiler house and turbine hall overlooking an artificial lake from which a reservoir of cooling water was drawn.

This water was supplied from a dam at Berry's Lagoon on the Bremer River at Churchill. To keep the river level, constant additional supplies were released from Moogerah Dam when necessary.

Tenders were called for the establishment of a further plant at Swanbank, which included equipment to "demineralise” the town's water supply so that it would be suitable for introduction and the project was attracting the interest of tenderers throughout the world.

Another view of Swanbank Power Station taken in 1985.

FIRST STRIKE IN IPSWICH AREA

A memorial marble plaque mounted on a slab of Helidon freestone and engraved with the names of eight men was unveiled on August 8, 1981 at Redbank.

Those named on the plaque were Messrs Thomas Jones, Hugh Carter, Abel Alford, Edward Davis, George Smith, John Coleman, Thomas Stafford and William Griffith.

Why was this plaque erected? Because in 1861 they staged Queensland's first strike. They were coalminers who worked under oppressive conditions in Queensland's second coal mine on the river bank at Redbank behind the malt silos. The mine was owned by Mr John Campbell and Captain Robert Towns and the miners worked for about 3/- a ton of coal extracted so the men downed tools on June 8, 1861 and demanded an extra shilling a ton for their work.

The Ipswich Police Inspector and the local magistrate were called to the mine and the men were arrested and marched off to jail. They appeared in court and were committed for trial to higher court - The Ipswich Assizes.

At the one-day trial on August 6, 1861 each man faced four charges and basically to answer for having illegally combined to raise the rate of wages by refusing to work and with having abandoned Campbell's coal mine at Redbank.

The outcome of the trial was that, after a four-hour deliberation by the jury, they were acquitted by what was described as a sympathetic jury and after the jury announced its verdict, there was a demonstration of popular satisfaction in the court room by members of the public.

DENMARK HILL MINE

Representatives of the commercial and mining interest of the Ipswich district met on the south-west slope of Denmark Hill on Thursday April 3, 1913 in response to an invitation from Mr W E Thomas.

The object of the meeting was to view the commencement of the making of a tunnel on the property there for which a coal mining lease had been secured by the Ipswich & Rosewood Coal & Coke company Limited.

A trail shaft put down sometime earlier under the direction of Mr H Harris, manager of the company, established that the Aberdare seam lay beneath the spur on which the shaft was sunk and coal struck. A tunnel was to be dug on the west side of a spur running parallel with Deebing St.

"In the interest of the city it is to be hoped that the desires of the promoters will be realised in the fullest degree. To have a prosperous colliery so close to the very heart of the city is an asset of incalculable worth” said one of the men. A railway line would be constructed to connect with the Fassifern line some short distance from the stopping place at West Ipswich.

On April 5, 1913 the Ipswich & Rosewood Coal & Coke company limited (named the West Ipswich Colliery) advised a number of shares in the company were available and that these would be in the hands of Mr W E Thomas and applications for such shares would be available at Messrs Hughes & Cameron's rooms, Nicholas St on April 8.

It seemsmanagement made a mistake about the amount of coal, because on October 2, 1913 the public was advised that the company was in liquidation.