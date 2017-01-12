Politics: it's a hard knock life

WHO would be a politician these days?

It certainly is a bad time for the overall morale of our elected representatives.

You'll find very few people willing to stick up for the humble MP at the moment.

Andrew Laming has done his crowd no favours with his ill-advised Facebook post, seemingly taking the mickey out of overworked and underpaid school teachers.

It's just a bit rich for a pollie to be pointing out the perks of the teaching profession at this point in time.

Who was genuinely surprised to learn that Sussan Ley used a business trip to go on a property-purchasing mission at the Gold Coast?

Isn't that what they all do?

I know that if I was earning several hundred thousand dollars a year, with the guarantee of a fat pension at the end, I would be very tempted to look forward to the bit where I'm a crayfish-tanned, beer-gutted retiree on a 40-foot long fishing boat, heading offshore to target a few wahoo.

Hmm, perhaps I am more suited to politics than I first thought.