36°
Opinion

Politics: it's a hard knock life

Andrew Korner
| 12th Jan 2017 7:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHO would be a politician these days?

It certainly is a bad time for the overall morale of our elected representatives.

You'll find very few people willing to stick up for the humble MP at the moment.

Andrew Laming has done his crowd no favours with his ill-advised Facebook post, seemingly taking the mickey out of overworked and underpaid school teachers.

It's just a bit rich for a pollie to be pointing out the perks of the teaching profession at this point in time.

Who was genuinely surprised to learn that Sussan Ley used a business trip to go on a property-purchasing mission at the Gold Coast?

Isn't that what they all do?

I know that if I was earning several hundred thousand dollars a year, with the guarantee of a fat pension at the end, I would be very tempted to look forward to the bit where I'm a crayfish-tanned, beer-gutted retiree on a 40-foot long fishing boat, heading offshore to target a few wahoo.

Hmm, perhaps I am more suited to politics than I first thought.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  andrew laming my comment politicians susan ley

$225,000 for 181 Ipswich Go Fund Me campaigns

$225,000 for 181 Ipswich Go Fund Me campaigns

Choice urges potential donors to research crowdfunding campaigns in case plea for help is a scam

Man in hospital after alleged wounding at North Ipswich

Police are investigating the death of an 86-year-old man near Chinchilla.

Paramedics assessed a male and two female patients on site

Thumbs down for social media 'vigilantism' despite arrest

FOOTAGE: A still of the CCTV footage which was shared more than 680 times on social media.

Facebook appeal leads to alleged bike, petrol thief

'Horror' drownings spark plea to teach kids to swim

Somerset Regional councillor Sean Choat is calling on the Federal Government to encourage parents to teach their kids to swim.

Former State MP calls for federal tax cuts to assist parents

Local Partners

No amnesty for medicinal marijuana, says Qld Government

Families reliant on medicinal marijuana are still unsure of their futures, as the state government remains uncompromising on granting amnesty.

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

New night markets coming to Ipswich

Donuts, ice cream and sno cones will all be on offer at the new market.

Market to launch with a free screening of Singin’ in the Rain

What's on this weekend

Enjoy a Day Out with Thomas at The Workshops Railway Museum.

Five things to do in Ipswich

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Guitarist on stage for background, soft and blur concept

Here's the latest on the the city's live music scene

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

Adam's most personal season of Destination Flavour yet

ADAM Liaw takes an honest look at the food and his own family history in Singapore.

  • TV

  • 12th Jan 2017 9:00 AM

MOVIE REVIEW: Lion leaves a lasting impression

Nicole Kidman and Sunny Pawar in a scene from the movie Lion.

FILM'S touching, real-life lost and found story is a tearjerker.

What's on the big screen this week

Caspar Phillipson and Natalie Portman in a scene from the movie Jackie.

NATALIE Portman stars in Jackie and school holiday films continue.

Idris Elba wants to be your Valentine

Idris Elba is offering a Valentine's Day date with him to help raise funds for charity.

LUTHER actor promises 'the most delicious meal of your life'.

First look at Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson

Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson in a scene from Sky Arts' TV movie Urban Myths.

BRITISH TV film's trailer promises to deliver 'true-ish' stories.

MOVIE REVIEW: Animation in Ballerina is a cut above the rest

A scene from the movie Ballerina.

Middling kids’ animation is a sports movie in a tutu.

Clooney jokes about 'overrated' Streep in post-Trump speech

Actor George Clooney.

ACTOR hits back at Donald Trump's jibe at his former co-star.

Golden Opportunity!

14 Goldenwood Crescent, Fernvale 4306

House 4 2 2 $329,000

Whether you're sick of the hustle and bustle or looking for a dream investment, you can now make that dream a reality with this modern low set brick home...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $259,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super private 10 acre (4.3ha)...

Large Family Home + 1564m2 Block + 10m x7m Powered Shed + Heated Pool

8 Schloss Court, Westbrook 4350

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Featuring the perfect fusion of space and style, this solidly built family home has all of the requirements for sophisticated family living in a sought-after...

QUICK SALE REQUIRED

1 & 2/10 Costello Street, Harlaxton 4350

Unit 3 2 1 AUCTION...

This near new Duplex has been cleverly designed and will appeal to a wide range of buyers. Close to the CBD, North Point Shopping complex, Primary and Secondary...

MOUNTAINOUS VIEWS AT YOUR BACK DOOR

1099 Warrill View Peak Crossing Road, Peak Crossing 4306 ...

House 4 2 4 Offer Over...

Designed for those who enjoy luxury Queensland living, this is a home you'll want to show off and is only minutes from Peak Crossing School. This contemporary...

STYLISH POST WAR HOME WITH MASSIVE SHED

12 Spengler Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 4 Offers From...

Surrounded by similar beautiful properties, this gorgeous home sits proudly behind the white picket fence, immaculately looked after and in a stunning location...

Central To The Tourism Centre Of The Somerset Shire At Esk

93 Ipswich Street, Esk 4312

Commercial andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained ... Auction Venue: Ray...

andbull; High profile main road position andbull; Comfortable owner/managers residence andbull; Self-contained comfortable motel units andbull; Constant tourist...

Investment - Quality Warehouse/Office - 240m2*

Unit 2/7 Sonia Court, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; Modern Design Unit to suit multiple usages in quality complex andbull; ... $370,000

andbull; Modern Design Unit to suit multiple usages in quality complex andbull; Currently Leased until September, 2018 andbull; Warehouse- 187m2*, Showroom...

PREMIER SIZED BLOCK &amp; HOME PLUS $20,000 FOHG!!!!

50 Currawong Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $459,000

This stunning brand new Bold home achieves a balance that few homes in this price bracket ever manage. Modern and contemporary, yet family focused while still...

OWNERS PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - EXCEPTIONAL VALUE

13 Bombala Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 3 $499,000

MULTIPLE FEATURES THAT MUST BE SEEN SPECTACULAR HOME WITH SENSATIONAL VIEWS BALCONY DECK + POOL + SPA + HIS & HER SHEDS THREE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS PLUS MASSIVE...

You'll love living in paradise

Sublime beachside residence set for auction

When only the best will do

Noosa hinterland property the ideal rural retreat

Nancy Cato home on the market

River-front retreat reflects the essence of Noosa history

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Library for Springfield a blue chip project

WORK TO DO: Cr David Morrison, with his grandson Judah at a council meeting, has big projects to unveil for Division 1 in 2017.

Morrison has plenty on the go in Div 1 in 2017

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!