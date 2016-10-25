30°
News

Polio boy left his mark on Margaret

Helen Spelitis
| 25th Oct 2016 9:00 AM
DREAM JOB: Margaret Boulter reflects on her life and career as a nurse in Ipswich.
DREAM JOB: Margaret Boulter reflects on her life and career as a nurse in Ipswich.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MARGARET Boulter was only 17-years-old the first time she put on a nurse's uniform.

The young Ipswich-born woman couldn't have known decades later she would be wearing the same outfit, if not a few sizes bigger.

Hers is a friendly face recognised by thousands of Ipswich residents and nurses, and one that some would never forget.

Margaret worked through the polio epidemic in the early 1950s and was part of a team that nursed the worst affected Ipswich patients in an iron lung; a machine used to help sufferers breathe.

While some long-term patients didn't make it, there was one boy Margaret clearly remembers, his name was Larry.

Larry was an 11-year-old boy who spent more than a year in the hospital, much of that was inside the iron lung which was essentially a box that only left the patient's head exposed.

At one point Larry stopped eating and it became Margaret's responsibility to help him get his appetite back.

"I asked him, what would you really love to eat?” Margaret said.

"I was going to the shops and told him I would get him something while I was out. He said he would like some crab, so I went down and paid the earth for a tin of crab meat in those days.

"Anyway when I brought it back he still wouldn't eat it.”

Margaret Boulter was a general student nurse 1950 to 1954, a registered nurse 1954 and 1957 to 1961, a nurse educator 1961 to 1991 an assistant director of nursing, education and staff development from 1991 to 1995.
Margaret Boulter was a general student nurse 1950 to 1954, a registered nurse 1954 and 1957 to 1961, a nurse educator 1961 to 1991 an assistant director of nursing, education and staff development from 1991 to 1995.

Thankfully, Larry did eventually find his appetite and his will to recover.

The nurses had already helped him get to the stage where he could spend a couple of hours outside the iron lung, and one day Larry proclaimed that he wouldn't be going back in.

With the advice of the doctor, Margaret agreed to let Larry rely on his own respiratory muscles to breathe and soon after he was sent to Brisbane for rehabilitation treatment.

Years later, she saw Larry again.

"I was standing in the pharmacy at Booval Fair one day and this man looked up and said, nurse Boulter - I knew him - I said yes, you're Larry,” she said.

"It made me feel wonderful, that he remembered me.”

Margaret has always had a passion for helping people and throughout her career most enjoyed the hands-on interaction with patients.

Her decision to become a nurse might have been motivated by the fact that she lost her own father when she was a little girl.

Margaret was four-years-old when her father died in the Toowoomba hospital.

She believes he had appendicitis, which in those days wasn't readily treatable.

Her first four years was spent moving around with her family for her father's work.

Their first adventure was on a ship which took them to North Queensland to live, after that they moved to Cunnamulla, travelling by train, then went on to Oakey where her father became sick.

The only memories Margaret has of her father come from photographs and stories told by her sister.

But Margaret didn't grow up without a male role model - the family moved back to Ipswich to live with her mother's parents at West Ipswich and eventually her mother married the former Ipswich Mayor Jim Finimore.

For Margaret it was a short walk across the road to West Ipswich primary school, then both she and her sister followed her mother's footsteps, going to high school at Ipswich Girls' Grammar.

When she was 17 Margaret began training as a nurse and, in the decades that followed, she carried on her training, moving up the ladder.

By the time she retired in 1995 Margaret was in charge of seven nurses and had trained hundreds.

"I don't believe nurses are born, they are made,” Margaret said.

"They start with something there, a few personality traits, but a good nurse was helped and shaped along the way and those ones were the good ones, the ones that stayed.”

After gaining her qualifications as a general nurse, Margaret spent a year living in Melbourne training as a midwife.

She loved the contrast of a big city compared to country town Ipswich.

Years later Margaret went on to more training and became a nurse educator, eventually gaining the title assistant director of nursing, education and staff development.

She says over the years the training has changed dramatically and not just the social side of things that saw married women, and men in general, allowed to become nurses as well as the shift away from having on site quarters where the nurses lived.

"When I trained in 1950 we only had 160 hours of lectures in four years,” Margaret said.

"After that it went up to 840 hours in three years and again to 1200 hours.

"But the nurses were always learning on the job, not just the time we spent with them in the classroom.”

Nursing has defined Margaret's life.

She never married because "the right man never came along to ask” but has no regrets about her life dedicated to helping others.

She's travelled the world and across Australia as part of her position within St John's Ambulance.

Margaret's first major trip was in 1970 during her long service leave after 13 years on the job.

She boarded a ship in Sydney and sailed across the Pacific, through Panama Canal, up to New York, to England where she went to fancy hotels then went across to Europe before beginning the journey back.

"There were 266 of us that boarded this Greek ship,” Margaret said.

"When we got to Europe some of the buses went south and the others went north and we met again in England.”

She took another big trip to Asia in 2001 and the 84-year-old hopes there is another adventure in her the future for her, particularly a train trip through the Indian Pacific.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  life my story

SEQ commuters told to check Translink website for updates

SEQ commuters told to check Translink website for updates

Interim timetable lists more than 30 rail cancellations

Who is hiring: 10 jobs on offer in Ipswich

New jobs on offer at blueberry packing plant.

Full time, part time and casual workers wanted now

Woman injured after car hits tree

Paramedics called to accident at busy intersection

Severe thunderstorms with hail and winds on horizon

A photo of tonight's storm taken from Gowrie Mountain by Matt Reeves.

Storms could hit with large hailstones, damaging winds

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Community garden set for Palmwoods

Kay Nixon at the Palmwoods Community Gardens will be hosting a launch day and inviting the ecommunity to come along and sign up.

Parcel of land to supply sustainable gardening for community

Things to do this week

Dragon play Ipswich Civic Centre on Friday October 28

What's on in Ipswich

Ipswich unites in march for safe world for kids

The streets turn red in one of the previous Walk for Daniel events.

Bruce and Denise continue movement

Bindi Irwin named in MAXIM HOT 100 list

Bindi Irwin named in MAXIM HOT 100 list

THE Sunshine Coast's own Bindi Irwin has been named among Australia's most beautiful, successful and talented women, in the 2016 Henley's MAXIM HOT 100 list.

Britney Spears suffers wardrobe malfunction

Britney Spears suffered a wardrobe malfunction during performance

OPINION: Poetry Feast a credit to David Pahlke

Division 10 candidate David Pahlke has heard opponent Steve Franklin is feeling confident.

Keeping poetry alive is his goal and passion

Budding poets love competition

TROPHY WINNER: Roger Vickery was the overall winner winning the Babies of Walloon Statuette.

This year's 14th annual competition attracted more than 1000 entries

'You Spin Me Round' hitmaker dies aged 57

Pete Burns

Pete Burns has died aged 57

REVIEW: Season 7 premiere of The Walking Dead disgusted me

I'm disgusted by The Walking Dead premiere.

SPOILERS: The Walking Dead premiere disgusted me.

Flick teases intense and entertaining Survivor grand final

Felicity 'Flick' Eggington in a scene from the TV series Australian Survivor.

GOLD Coaster's elimination leaves Lee, El and Kristie in final three

WHAT?...UNDER $240,000... ALREADY RENOVATED...

1121 Ipswich Rosewood Road, Rosewood 4340

House 3 1 2 $235,000

Situated in the picturesque town of Rosewood, sits this lovely renovated home just waiting to be snapped up by the savvy buyer. This would have to be one of the...

TREAT YOURSELF TO THIS

365 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 2 2 $329,000...

Treat yourself to this immaculate lowset home with a fantastic backyard. Beautiful low maintenance gardens plus side yard parking through double gates suitable for...

Renovated and Near 6% Return

16a Chubb Street, One Mile 4305

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

This great renovated lowset chamber board home is situated only minutes from the Ipswich CBD, schools, shopping centre, golf course and Amberley Air Base. This...

Luxurious Townhouse in a Convenient Location.

9/90 Glenvale Road, Harristown 4350

Town House 2 2 1 Offers Over $320...

If size and space is what you are after, then look no further. This immaculate and luxurious townhouse represents a rare opportunity to acquire one of the most...

Charming Character Home with Ideal Location

8 Joffre Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $310,000

Character home with a modern touch - There is plenty of potential in this tidy three-bedroom home with an open plan living area, polished floorboards, quality VJ...

GENUINE FIVE BEDROOM BEAUTY ON ELEVATED 4513m2 BLOCK!

11 Greenview Court, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 2 $519,000

This stunning five genuine bedroom family home in the highly sought after River Park Estate offers everything you have ever wanted and possibly some features you...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 $585,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

WAITING FOR IT&#39;S VERY FIRST FAMILY

30 Bottlebrush Drive, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $459,000

For those buyers who appreciate quality, looking for style and of course want a family friendly location. This brand new home is truly impressive and attractively...

Old MacDonald Had a Farm

187-191 Chermside Road, East Ipswich 4305

Residential Land 0 0 $375,000

Bring the animals... whether it be the pony's plus the cows, sheep, goats or whatever is your favorite. There's more than enough space for them all! With Approx...

PRICE REDUCED, BRING INTEREST, OWNERS MOTIVATED!

15 Stapylton Street, Warrill View 4307

House 6 2 5 $479,000

STYLISH, SPACIOUS AND TICKS ALL THE BOXES! MAKE NO MISTAKES, OWNERS ARE RELOCATING - THIS WILL BE SOLD! Located at Warrill View just 8 minutes to Harrisville...

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Kiwi siblings snap up Dotcom mansion for $32.5m

The new toy company owners of the Coatesville mansion want replace any controversy with positivity and fun. Photo / Barfoot and Thompson

The trio paid $32.5 million for the property in June

New $200 million development will create 580 jobs

Cassie And Josh with baby Alfie and daughter Andee. They have bought at new Lennox Head development Epiq.

Majority of new positions will be given to Northern Rivers locals