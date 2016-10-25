Polio boy left his mark on Margaret

DREAM JOB: Margaret Boulter reflects on her life and career as a nurse in Ipswich.

MARGARET Boulter was only 17-years-old the first time she put on a nurse's uniform.

The young Ipswich-born woman couldn't have known decades later she would be wearing the same outfit, if not a few sizes bigger.

Hers is a friendly face recognised by thousands of Ipswich residents and nurses, and one that some would never forget.

Margaret worked through the polio epidemic in the early 1950s and was part of a team that nursed the worst affected Ipswich patients in an iron lung; a machine used to help sufferers breathe.

While some long-term patients didn't make it, there was one boy Margaret clearly remembers, his name was Larry.

Larry was an 11-year-old boy who spent more than a year in the hospital, much of that was inside the iron lung which was essentially a box that only left the patient's head exposed.

At one point Larry stopped eating and it became Margaret's responsibility to help him get his appetite back.

"I asked him, what would you really love to eat?” Margaret said.

"I was going to the shops and told him I would get him something while I was out. He said he would like some crab, so I went down and paid the earth for a tin of crab meat in those days.

"Anyway when I brought it back he still wouldn't eat it.”

Margaret Boulter was a general student nurse 1950 to 1954, a registered nurse 1954 and 1957 to 1961, a nurse educator 1961 to 1991 an assistant director of nursing, education and staff development from 1991 to 1995.

Thankfully, Larry did eventually find his appetite and his will to recover.

The nurses had already helped him get to the stage where he could spend a couple of hours outside the iron lung, and one day Larry proclaimed that he wouldn't be going back in.

With the advice of the doctor, Margaret agreed to let Larry rely on his own respiratory muscles to breathe and soon after he was sent to Brisbane for rehabilitation treatment.

Years later, she saw Larry again.

"I was standing in the pharmacy at Booval Fair one day and this man looked up and said, nurse Boulter - I knew him - I said yes, you're Larry,” she said.

"It made me feel wonderful, that he remembered me.”

Margaret has always had a passion for helping people and throughout her career most enjoyed the hands-on interaction with patients.

Her decision to become a nurse might have been motivated by the fact that she lost her own father when she was a little girl.

Margaret was four-years-old when her father died in the Toowoomba hospital.

She believes he had appendicitis, which in those days wasn't readily treatable.

Her first four years was spent moving around with her family for her father's work.

Their first adventure was on a ship which took them to North Queensland to live, after that they moved to Cunnamulla, travelling by train, then went on to Oakey where her father became sick.

The only memories Margaret has of her father come from photographs and stories told by her sister.

But Margaret didn't grow up without a male role model - the family moved back to Ipswich to live with her mother's parents at West Ipswich and eventually her mother married the former Ipswich Mayor Jim Finimore.

For Margaret it was a short walk across the road to West Ipswich primary school, then both she and her sister followed her mother's footsteps, going to high school at Ipswich Girls' Grammar.

When she was 17 Margaret began training as a nurse and, in the decades that followed, she carried on her training, moving up the ladder.

By the time she retired in 1995 Margaret was in charge of seven nurses and had trained hundreds.

"I don't believe nurses are born, they are made,” Margaret said.

"They start with something there, a few personality traits, but a good nurse was helped and shaped along the way and those ones were the good ones, the ones that stayed.”

After gaining her qualifications as a general nurse, Margaret spent a year living in Melbourne training as a midwife.

She loved the contrast of a big city compared to country town Ipswich.

Years later Margaret went on to more training and became a nurse educator, eventually gaining the title assistant director of nursing, education and staff development.

She says over the years the training has changed dramatically and not just the social side of things that saw married women, and men in general, allowed to become nurses as well as the shift away from having on site quarters where the nurses lived.

"When I trained in 1950 we only had 160 hours of lectures in four years,” Margaret said.

"After that it went up to 840 hours in three years and again to 1200 hours.

"But the nurses were always learning on the job, not just the time we spent with them in the classroom.”

Nursing has defined Margaret's life.

She never married because "the right man never came along to ask” but has no regrets about her life dedicated to helping others.

She's travelled the world and across Australia as part of her position within St John's Ambulance.

Margaret's first major trip was in 1970 during her long service leave after 13 years on the job.

She boarded a ship in Sydney and sailed across the Pacific, through Panama Canal, up to New York, to England where she went to fancy hotels then went across to Europe before beginning the journey back.

"There were 266 of us that boarded this Greek ship,” Margaret said.

"When we got to Europe some of the buses went south and the others went north and we met again in England.”

She took another big trip to Asia in 2001 and the 84-year-old hopes there is another adventure in her the future for her, particularly a train trip through the Indian Pacific.