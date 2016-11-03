Police use dashcam footage to track bag snatcher

POLICE are hot on the heels of an offender who snatched a woman's bag outside a busy shopping centre on Monday.

The 32-year-old victim was targeted outside the Commonwealth Bank at Orion Shopping Centre about noon.

Springfield police say the woman was able to reach back into the offender's vehicle and retrieve the bag before the culprits drove off.

The woman sustained some grazes to her knees after being dragged a short distance.

Senior Sergeant Geoff Noller says police have obtained dash camera footage of the red Ford Laser involved and are investigating further.