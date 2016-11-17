Suspected thief killed as getaway car crashes

Police at the scene of a fatal traffic crash at Goodna.

Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash which occurred in Goodna earlier this morning.

At about 2.25am, police were notified that a car had crashed at the intersection of Albert and Audrey streets.

The crash resulted in the car catching fire which was extinguished prior to police arrival.

A man aged in his 20s was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police are additionally investigating whether the man and the car may have been involved in two robberies prior to the crash.

A service station on Railway Terrace was robbed at 2.10 and a further robbery of a taxi driver occurred in the carpark of a fast food restaurant on Church Street, Goodna at 2.20am.

There is no further information available at this time.