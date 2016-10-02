Police searching for two missing persons from Ipswich

An image of the 24-year-old woman missing from Collingwood Park.

A WOMAN has been missing from Collingwood Park since Saturday night, with concerns for her welfare as she has only recently arrived in Australia.

The 24-year-old woman was last seen about 7pm in Isabella St and hasn't been seen since.

Queensland Police said the woman had only been in Australia for seven weeks and spoke very little English.

"She is described as being African in appearance, is around 180cms tall and has brown hair and a slim build," QPS said in a statement.

"Anyone who may have seen the woman is being urged to contact police."

Earlier today, police also renewed calls regarding a missing teenager from the nearby suburb of Goodna.

The 15-year-old girl went missing on Wednesday.

An image of the 15-year-old girl missing form Goodna.

"The girl was last seen wearing a long sleeved black shirt with the words 'Good Vibes' written on the front in white writing and pictures of palm trees, black shorts with white paint splashed over them and black high top shoes," QPS said in a statement.

"She is believed to be in the company of an 18-year-old man who is described as being Caucasian in appearance, around 170cms tall and has dark hair."

Anyone who has seen either person has been urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.