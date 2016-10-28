Police rush to "major incident" after woman's body found

THE body of a woman is believed to have been found at a home in Brisbane's west, with police now on the scene.
Parts of Jillinda Pl in The Gap have been cordoned off while forensic officers examine the house.
In a statement, police have confirmed officers are treating the death as suspicious.
"Detectives have declared a crime scene at a Jillinda Place residence in The Gap this morning after the body of a woman was located inside," he said.
UPDATE: Major police investigation launched into the death of a woman, found inside a home at The Gap. #9News pic.twitter.com/bOZzRQEAaz— Nine News Brisbane (@9NewsBrisbane) October 27, 2016