Police rush to "major incident" after woman's body found

THE body of a woman is believed to have been found at a home in Brisbane's west, with police now on the scene.

Parts of Jillinda Pl in The Gap have been cordoned off while forensic officers examine the house.

In a statement, police have confirmed officers are treating the death as suspicious.

"Detectives have declared a crime scene at a Jillinda Place residence in The Gap this morning after the body of a woman was located inside," he said.