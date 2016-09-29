Police remember fallen colleagues

POLICE around the Ipswich district paused to remember fallen colleagues yesterday, as part of National Police Remembrance Day.

While no officers were lost in the line of duty around Ipswich in the last 12 months, the day was an opportunity for the community and serving officers to honour police who died as a result of their service.

Inspector Keith McDonald, head of the Ipswich Police District, said Ipswich officers paid tribute to Senior Constable Peter McDougall who died from natural causes in August.

Police Remembrance Day march to Brown's Park in North Ipswich on Thursday. Rob Williams

"We remembered Peter, and we hope to not lose any serving officers in the next 12 months," he said.

"We are overwhelmed by the public support we receive, this is a very special day for police nationwide."

In Queensland, 143 officers have lost their lives since the QPS was founded in 1864.

Police Remembrance Day march to Brown's Park in North Ipswich on Thursday. Rob Williams

Wendy Ryan and her son Haydn were at the Ipswich service to remember Constable Sally Urqhart, who died in 2005.

Constable Urqhart was flying from Bamaga to Cairns when her plane crashed near the Lockhart River Aerodrome.

Mrs Ryan grew up in Texas with Constable Urqhart.

Wendy and Haydn Ryan remember family friend Sally Urquhart, killed in 2005. Rob Williams

"It is very important that we not only honour Sally but everyone else who lost their lives in the Police Service," Mrs Ryan said.

"The services Queensland Police provide are vital, it is so beautiful to remember not only those who have passed away, but those who serve every day."

Mrs Ryan said while she was 'definitely' at the service to remember Const Urqhart, her family has a connection to the QPS, with her uncle a retired sergeant.

"The biggest part is the QPS put their life on the line, Sally was not killed by a knife or a gun, but she was still serving, there is not enough importance put on those who serve us."