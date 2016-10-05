Police release footage of missing African woman

Police have released vision of a 24-year-old woman reported missing from Collingwood Park on October 1.

Nyandeng Weiu was last seen at an address on Isabella St at aboput 9.30pm but has not been seen since.

Police are seeking to confirm Nyandeng is safe and well and hold concerns for her welfare as she has only been in Australia for seven weeks and speaks very little English.

An image of the 24-year-old woman missing from Collingwood Park.

She is described as being African in appearance, is around 180cms tall and has short black hair and a slim build.

Police would like to remind members of the public that when investigating a missing persons case police seek to verify the safety and wellbeing of the missing person. It is not a criminal offence to be a missing person and missing persons are not 'in trouble' with police.

Anyone who may have seen Nyandeng or has any information about her current whereabouts is being urged to contact police.