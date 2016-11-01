28°
Police need help in identifying graffiti vandals

1st Nov 2016 3:00 PM

POLICE need help in identifying three suspects who have damaged a number of buildings at a Raceview shopping centre.

At about 10:15pm on October 3, three males have proceeded to graffiti a number of walls, shop fronts, and furniture with spray paint.

It is believed that the same suspects are responsible for other graffiti offences in the Raceview area where the same tags have been used.

Police believe that the offenders are from the local area.

Please forward any information to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Yamanto Police Station on 3817 1333.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  graffiti raceview willful damage

