Police make pre-Schoolies drug bust

SPECIALIST police assigned to a crackdown on drugs at Schoolies Week have made an important bust.

The State Crime Command's Drug and Serious Crime Group has brought the net down on a $1.25 million operation, helping to keep a significant amount of ice, ecstasy and cannabis out of the hands of teenagers.

Police executed 35 search warrants across south-east Queensland and Mackay in the lead up to Schoolies Week this weekend.

A total of 46 people have been charged with 164 offences including seven charges of trafficking dangerous drugs, 25 charges of supply dangerous drugs, and three charges of produce dangerous drug.

As part of the operation, police seized approximately $1.25m worth of drugs including methylamphetamine, MDMA and cannabis.

Three sophisticated hydroponic cannabis growing systems were located, including one containing 219 cannabis plants located at a Slacks Creek address, and smaller hydroponic cannabis growing systems at Inala involving 22 plants.

Additionally, a clandestine illicit drug lab for producing ice was located at a Wynnum address.

Detective Inspector Mark Slater says drug trafficking is a major concern for parents ahead of Schoolies.

"With Schoolies celebrations commencing later this week, this is a warning to drug traffickers and prospective customers alike, that police efforts in targeting drug distribution will continue to be a major focus,” he said.

Investigations are continuing and further arrests are expected.