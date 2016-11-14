Police make arrest in Boonah bomb hoax case

Ipswich detectives have charged a woman following investigations into a bomb hoax at a number of businesses in Boonah on October 28.

It will be alleged several threatening phone calls were made to staff at four businesses located on High St between 9 and 10am.

Each of the premises were evacuated before police were able to determine the threats to be unsubstantiated.

A 27-year-old Mount Alford woman has been charged with four counts of bomb hoax and has been bailed to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on December 6.

Police would like to remind the public that making a bomb threat is a very serious offence and those convicted could face up to five years imprisonment.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.