30°
News

Police inspector who helped Grantham assists Dreamworld

Hannah Busch
| 30th Oct 2016 2:56 PM
Ardent Leisure CEO Deborah Thomas places a candle during a vigil outside Dreamworld on Friday, Oct 28, 2016. Ms Thomas, along with Dreamworld CEO Craig Donaldson, has paid tribute to four people who were killed in an accident on a ride on Tuesday. Picture: AAP
Ardent Leisure CEO Deborah Thomas places a candle during a vigil outside Dreamworld on Friday, Oct 28, 2016. Ms Thomas, along with Dreamworld CEO Craig Donaldson, has paid tribute to four people who were killed in an accident on a ride on Tuesday. Picture: AAP AAP/ Dan Peled

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

A POLICE inspector who helped Grantham recover in the wake of the devastating 2011 floods has been appointed to a special role with Dreamworld after the tragic deaths of four people.

Retired inspector Mike McKay will work with Dreamworld after being appointed by the theme park's parent company Ardent Leisure.

Ardent Leisure chief executive officer Deborah Thomas said Mr McKay would give specialist advice to Dreamworld and the Gold Coast community to help it recover from the tragedy.

Siblings Kate Goodchild and Luke Dorsett, Mr Dorsett's partner Roozi Araghi and fourth victim Cindy Low all lost their lives when the Thunder River Rapids ride malfunctioned on Tuesday.

Ms Goodchild's daughter and Ms Low's son managed to escape the ride.

Candlelight vigils have been held in honour of the four victims and hundreds of people have laid flowers and made donations in their honour.

Dreamworld remains closed and the deaths are the subject of a police investigation.

Ms Thomas said in a statement the park would not reopen until a structured program of community healing had been developed.

Inspector Mike McKay pictured in Grantham helping during the clean-up in March 2011.
Inspector Mike McKay pictured in Grantham helping during the clean-up in March 2011. Bev Lacey

"He was an integral part of the team that led the rebuilding of the town of Grantham on higher ground following the floods."

Mr McKay led recovery efforts in Grantham and surrounding areas after the 2011 floods as a police liaison officer.

He also helped set up the Grantham Community Recovery Incorporation.

The town awarded him a special plaque in August 2011 to thank him for his work. 

Topics:  2011 floods dreamworld editors picks grantham

Train the bosses, not the drivers

Train the bosses, not the drivers

It sounds as if there needs to be a bit more re-training done in administration

Chipping in for common good

HELPING HAND: At least charity organisations can rely on service clubs such as the Ipswich Lions Club to help in worthwhile projects. Lions president Paul Whear and secretary Bob McGreevy presented Ipswich Central State School captains Bree-Anna Chain and Mitchell Fox with brand new books donated as part of the Lions Reading Action Program.

Charity facing battle for survival as technology takes hold

Road closures for night works

Roadworks to upgrade pavement between Chermside Rd and Thorn St

Police inspector who helped Grantham assists Dreamworld

Ardent Leisure CEO Deborah Thomas places a candle during a vigil outside Dreamworld on Friday, Oct 28, 2016. Ms Thomas, along with Dreamworld CEO Craig Donaldson, has paid tribute to four people who were killed in an accident on a ride on Tuesday. Picture: AAP

Inspector will give specialist advice on disaster recovery

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Festival promises lots of fun for the whole family

FUN TIMES: Clintelle Graveson and Shannon Campbell on the dodgems at the Jacaranda Festival in Goodna.

Thousands expected to flock to annual festival

Things to do this weekend

The Goodna Jacaranda Festival returns this weekend.

Here are some ideas for this weekend

Shannon ready to rock festival

BIG STAR: Shannon Noll will be performing live at the festival tonight.

Australian Idol star to headline at festival.

Benedict Cumberbatch's drunken confession

Benedict Cumberbatch's drunken confession

IT was supposed to stay a casting secret, but Stephen Hawking was able to get it out of him.

Anna Kendrick was too poor to buy shoes for her first Oscars

Anna Kendrick couldn't afford shoes for her first Academy Awards.

Mariah Carey 'wants $50m' from James Packer

MARIAH Carey "wants millions" from James Packer.

Jamie Oliver's plan to banish boring food

Jamie Oliver hosts the TV series Jamie's Super Foods Family Classics.

TV series inspires celebrity chef to get a degree in nutrition.

What's on the small screen this week

Sam Neill, Amy Wren and Max Irons star in the TV series Tutankhamun.

THE Block is in its final weeks while Seven debuts new medical doco.

Review: Slipknot's standout performance in Brisbane

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor during their set at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre.

Slipknot, Lamb of God and In Hearts Wake in Brisbane

Controversy marred theatre's early days

Ipswich's iconic Incinerator Theatre.

Times Past with QT columnist Beryl Johnston

Equestrian Retreat

292 Kuss Road, Lower Mount Walker 4340

Rural 3 1 10 $599,000...

This property is well set up for the horse enthusiast whatever your forte maybe. It's located 20 minutes from Ipswich, Amberley Air Base and approx10 minutes from...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 190 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $305,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

This Will Catch Your Eye

65 Sandalwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 3 $429,000...

In a market saturated with many quality homes be sure to put this one on your list before it is too late. Located in the sort after area of Yamanto this lowset...

The Perfect Starter, Downsizer or Investment Home!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

Charming Character Home with Ideal Location

8 Joffre Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 $310,000

Character home with a modern touch - There is plenty of potential in this tidy three-bedroom home with an open plan living area, polished floorboards, quality VJ...

STYLISH &amp; SERENE ON 10,000SQM WITH AMAZING VIEWS

24 Edmond Street, Marburg 4346

House 4 2 1 $585,000

PERFECT INDOOR/OUTDOOR LIVING OPTIONS WITH TWO DIVINE DECKS CAPTURING THE BEST ASPECTS OF MORNING SUN OR AFTERNOON BREEZE PRIVATELY NESTLED AMIDST LUSH ESTABLISHED...

Owner says &quot;SELL&quot;

89 Hill Street, Tivoli 4305

House 4 1 $279,000

My owner says "I want it Sold", so this is your opportunity to own a real sweetie with a gorgeous front patio to sit and capture the morning sun while having your...

LOCATION, LIFESTYLE AND LIVABILITY – I HAVE IT ALL!!

2A Newtown Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $289,000

Stop looking – you have found the perfect low cost family home, downsizer or investment home. This well presented and feature packed family home offers the full...

Quick Sale Required.

5 Risdon Street, Newtown 4350

House 3 1 2 OFFERS OVER...

This spacious lowset brick home is set on a fully fenced 609m2 block close to Wyalla Shopping Centre, Captain Cook sporting facilities and public transport. The...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 189 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $355,000...

This ideal sized block is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Is Woolworths departure good news for Ipswich CBD?

Artist impression of the Ipswich Mall for the rejuvenation project to be undertaken by Ipswich City Properties

Council is on track to release a detailed plan before December

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

How to fit 100,000 new homes on the Coast

Property, real estate, housing, suburb, August 2016

Fitting 2m extra people in south-east Qld in 25 years a balance

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!