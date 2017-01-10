Police hunt white VW van after boat and trailer theft

It is believed to be a VW Transporter or similar.

Police are on the look out for a yellow mautiglass boat, registration RZ127Q, and its trailer (CR7370) after they were stolen from a McDonald St address in Boonah yesterday.

Police believe a white van (pictured), allegedly seen towing a boat and trailer from the scene, may be able to assist with investigations.

The same van was also sighted in the area at 3:15pm the previous day.

It is believed to be a VW Transporter or similar. The van has an orange sticker on the rear window and has black rims.

If you recognise this van, please contact Boonah police on 07 5463 3999.