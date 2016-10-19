Police hunt trailbike ride after shot fired outside home

Police are investigating after a shot was fired outside a house at Browns Plains in the early hours of this morning.

The incident occurred about 2.35am at a house on Erin Dr where a 33-year-old man came outside his residence after damage was caused to his front door.

While outside the man was allegedly confronted by another man armed with a firearm.

After a brief conversation a shot was discharged.

The man ran back into the house and the offender left the scene on a trail bike.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police are asking for anyone who heard the shot, saw a trailbike or witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area around the time of the incident to contact Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information which could assist with this matter should contact Crime Stoppers anonymously via 1800 333 000 or crimestoppers.com.au 24hrs a day.