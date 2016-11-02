Police following six burglaries

Ipswich police are still investigating six home burglaries from October.

Properties including homes and shipping containers in Coalfalls, Leichhardt, Wulkuraka and Basin Pocket were targeted between October 7 and 28.

On one occasion, the residents were asleep inside the home while an offender took a safe and left in a waiting car, police say.

In another instance, the residents of a home at a Basin Pocket address woke to find an offender in their kitchen shortly before 3am.

Bags and personal belongings, a second safe, mobile phone, electrical goods, two motor bikes, a vehicle tyre and rim and other tools were taken during the offending.

Investigations into all six burglaries are continuing and anybody with information should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit www.crimestoppers.com.au

