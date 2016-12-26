Police clock driver at 200kmh on Christmas Day

POLICE clocked a person driving at almost 200kmh on a major highway on Christmas Day.

Traffic crews were out in force on Sunday, carrying out thousands of random breath tests and keeping an eye out for dangerous driving.

Almost 1,600 speeding motorists were nabbed on day three of the Christmas road safety campaign.

The worst of the speeders caught on Christmas day was a person clocked at 190kmh in a 110 zone on the Bruce Hwy at the Glasshouse Mountains.

Another of the weekend's worst speeding offences was on the Warrego Hwy at Brassall, where a driver was clocked at 130kmh in an 80kmh zone.

Police conducted more than 4,000 RBTs on Christmas Day with 56 drivers charged with drink driving.

The highest drink driving reading was on the Gold Coast with a 33-year-old woman charged after allegedly returning a Breath Alcohol Concentration of 0.252, more than five times the legal limit at Burleigh Heads around 6pm Christmas Day.

Officers also conducted 56 roadside drug tests with 16 drivers returning a positive test.