Police charge two people with drugs, weapons offences

POLICE have charged two people with weapons and drug offences following investigations into a traffic incident in Yamanto earlier today.

At around 8am, police intercepted a vehicle on Warwick Rd with a man and a woman inside.

Police will allege they located three firearms, ammunition and dangerous drugs including methamphetamines and cannabis inside the car during a search.

The 20-year-old male driver from Sherwood was charged with a string of offences including two counts of supply drugs, two counts of possessing dangerous drugs, four counts of possessing weapons and ammunition.

He will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on Monday.

The 21-year-old passenger from Taringa was charged with three counts of supply dangerous drugs and possessing dangerous drugs.

She will appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on December 7.