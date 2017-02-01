News

Police charge teens over Wacol incident

Trenton Akers, Jack McKay, The Courier-Mail | 1st Feb 2017 5:00 PM
Two youths on the roof at Wacol Youth Detention Centre. Picture: Marc Robertson
Two youths on the roof at Wacol Youth Detention Centre. Picture: Marc Robertson

POLICE have charged seven teenagers with 52 offences after they allegedly assaulted staff and climbed on top of the roof at the Wacol Youth Detention Centre.

"It will be alleged the boys assaulted staff and wilfully damaged property at the facility as well as unlawfully climbing onto the roof of the building," Queensland Police said.

"A 15-year-old Bray Park boy, 15-year-old Waterford West boy, 15-year-old Forest Lake boy and 15-year-old Bald Hills boy have all been charged with three counts of serious assault of a public officer performing function, wilful damage, assault occasioning bodily harm, threatening violence, wilful damage and unregulated high-risk activities.

"A 16-year-old Kingston boy, 17-year-old Deception Bay man and 16-year-old Northgate boy have all been charged with four counts of serious assault of a public officer performing function, wilful damage, assault occasioning bodily harm, threatening violence, wilful damage and unregulated high-risk activities."

 

