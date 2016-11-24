He was speeding, toking and police weren't joking

A MAN parked his car on the side, started preparing cannabis in his lap and was busted red handed by an officer, police allege.

Police say a member of the public witnessed a speeding vehicle being driven on Augusta Parkway, Augustine Heights at 10.30 am on November 18.

They found the car in a carpark and when an officer approached the driver's window, he saw a male allegedly preparing cannabis on his lap with the intention to consume.

Police say both the officer and the driver were taken completely by surprise and the driver allegedly said, "how did you know".

The male was arrested and the vehicle was searched where more cannabis was found and seized along with drug utensils, police allege.

A 26-year-old Greenbank man is due to appear in Ipswich Magistrates court on December 14 for possess dangerous drugs and utensils used to administer a dangerous drug.