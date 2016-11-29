Police bust teen with fake fifty and flick knife

IT was lunchtime and he was hungry so a 17-year-old stuffed three chocolate bars down his pants.

Liam Alexander Molles was in Laidley cleaning graffiti, under a court order, when he went to a grocery store to buy lunch.

He paid for his juice before leaving the store and police later found him with two of the bars.

They were not the only things the teenager stored in his pants - months later police found him with a methamphetamine pipe stashed in his undies.

At the time, Molles was trespassing on a property at Corinda where police also found him with 3g of cannabis, a counterfeit $50 note and a flick knife.

On Monday Molles pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to one count each of stealing, possessing cannabis, possessing a pipe, possessing counterfeit money, possessing a weapon, trespass, contravening a graffiti removal order and failing to surrender into custody.

Defence lawyer Dylan Hans said Molles was "feeling the invincibility which comes with amphetamines".

Magistrate David Shepherd said Molles had "a complete disregard for orders made by the court and the law generally".

"It seems you think you can just go about your business as you like and that is simply not the case," he said.

Molles was sentenced to 12 months probation and one month imprisonment suspended for six months.

He was fined $300.