Police ask drivers to 'plan ahead'

With the Goodna Jacaranda Festival, a blues concert and two beer festivals in the Ipswich region today, police are asking drivers to plan ahead.

"We know people want to go and have a great time, all we ask is that if people are planning to drink, then plan not to drive," a police spokesperson said.

"Our crews reported a quiet night last night, and we are keen for that to be the case today and tonight."

With police operating random breath testing throughout Ipswich, the spokesperson said patrons at licenced events need to think ahead.

"We ask if they can plan ahead to catch a taxi, or arrange a designated driver if they are planning a night out to enjoy themselves."