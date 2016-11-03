Police arrest gunmen after midnight carjacking

Detectives have charged three men and a teenager after a man was allegedly robbed while driving his vehicle at Woodridge yesterday morning.

It will be alleged shortly after midnight the 21-year-old man was travelling along Ewing Rd when he observed a man lying in the middle of the road.

As the man stopped his vehicle it will be alleged several other men armed with firearms approached, pointing their weapons at the driver and threatened him.

After the man exited the vehicle it will further be alleged the men drove off in it.

This afternoon detectives arrested two men at a Woodridge supermarket.

Another man and teenager were arrested following the execution of a search warrant on an address in Woodridge yesterday afternoon.

It will be alleged the man's vehicle along with a number of other items stolen, a rifle and replica handgun were also located at the property.

Two 17-year-old men and an 18-year-old man have been charged with one count each of armed robbery in company and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

All three are expected to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court tomorrow.

A 16-year-old boy also charged with armed robbery in company and unlawful use of a motor vehicle will be dealt with under the Youth Justices Act 1992.

Investigations are continuing.