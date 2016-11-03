29°
News

Police arrest gunmen after midnight carjacking

3rd Nov 2016 5:50 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Detectives have charged three men and a teenager after a man was allegedly robbed while driving his vehicle at Woodridge yesterday morning.

It will be alleged shortly after midnight the 21-year-old man was travelling along Ewing Rd when he observed a man lying in the middle of the road.

As the man stopped his vehicle it will be alleged several other men armed with firearms approached, pointing their weapons at the driver and threatened him.

After the man exited the vehicle it will further be alleged the men drove off in it.

This afternoon detectives arrested two men at a Woodridge supermarket.

Another man and teenager were arrested following the execution of a search warrant on an address in Woodridge yesterday afternoon.

It will be alleged the man's vehicle along with a number of other items stolen, a rifle and replica handgun were also located at the property.

Two 17-year-old men and an 18-year-old man have been charged with one count each of armed robbery in company and unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

All three are expected to appear in the Beenleigh Magistrates Court tomorrow.

A 16-year-old boy also charged with armed robbery in company and unlawful use of a motor vehicle will be dealt with under the Youth Justices Act 1992.

Investigations are continuing.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  armed robbery woodridge

Dreamworld tragedy: First funeral to be held today

Dreamworld tragedy: First funeral to be held today

THE first funeral for a victim of the Dreamworld tragedy will be held today, honouring the life of mother-of-two Cindy Low, 42,

Antoniolli fined for barking dog

drop07a: Cr Andrew Antoniolli with Delilah at the new Ipswich City Council After Hours Animal Drop Off Pens on Hooper Street.Photo: Rob Williams SE0710WK

Councillor's household dog barked for 90 minutes non-stop

New development brings up serious koala concern

CLEAR THE WAY: Rachel Grant, June Jefferd, Jane Donovan and Melissa Want want to ensure a significant area of bushland is set aside for wildlife.

Development is threat to the local wildlife

Incredible shark video goes viral, 61k views and counting

Derik Broshar snapped an image of a shark approaching surfers at The Pass in Byron Bay. Photo Contributed

Close call for surfers as shark starts to circle.

Local Partners

Workmates honour crash victim with tribute

UPDATE: Tanya Lyell is being remembered as a young mother dedicated to her family and work as the town she called home mourns its loss.

Meet the Laidley bartender we are proud to call UGLY

GENEROUS AND LIKEABLE: Laidley bartender Jamie-Lee McCluskey came second in the UGLY Bartender of the Year competition.

Jamie-Lee McCluskey is Queensland's second ugliest bartender.

Creativity was Beck's cure-all for boredom

ON THE RISE: Talented Queensland musician Sahara Beck is this week's featured artist.

VIDEO: Emerge's Calen Le Couteur recently caught up with Sahara Beck

Five reasons why Ipswich Cup is better than Melbourne Cup

Ipswich Cup 2016.

There are plenty of ways our region’s biggest race day stacks up

Five things to do this week

Sophie Salvesani and Bailee Scott from cast of 'Songs that Won the War', playing at the Old Courthouse on Sunday.

What's on in Ipswich

Harry Styles agrees to grant fan's dying wish

Harry Styles agrees to grant fan's dying wish

HARRY Styles has made a terminally ill girl's dream come true by agreeing to record a video message for her.

What's on the big screen this week

Andrew Garfield and Teresa Palmer in a scene from the movie Hacksaw Ridge.

MEL Gibson's Hacksaw Ridge makes its local debut.

Hervey Bay dancer will perfom in Dubai's new theme park

Jeanette Jordan has been in Dubai since July, rehearsing for the upcoming show.

Jeanette Jordan will take stage in show inspired by Step Up movie.

Legion Festival officially cancels January launch

Legion Music Fest January launch has been cancelled. Photo Contributed

Bad news for metal lovers as Legion Fest calls off January launch

Ayda Field becomes Guinness World Records holder

Ayda Field's Instagram post

For smashing the most pumpkins in one minute

Melbourne Cup 2016 hangover: Bold and boozy in photos

Racegoers at the end of the day during Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse.

NURSING a headache after a big Melbourne Cup Day?

Isla Fisher worried Sacha Baron Cohen will get arrested

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher.

Isla Fisher's legal worries

The Perfect Starter, Downsizer or Investment Home!

7 Protea Court, Yamanto 4305

House 3 1 1 $309,000

Stop searching – You have just found the perfect starter home, downsizer or investment home – here’s why! For starters it is in Yamanto’s highly sought after...

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOUSE WITH 6.5% RETURN- YOU WON&#39;T BUY BETTER!

45/1A Joyce Street, East Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 ONLY $209,000

This beautifully presented and highly sought after two storey townhouse in ever popular East Ipswich is a quick walk to East Ipswich Train Station, medical...

Words and Photographs Can Not Do this Home Justice!!!

82 Sarah Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 2 2 $359,000

This picture perfect four year old family home is possibly the best presented & most feature packed home that I have ever offered for sale under $360,000 in my 18...

OVERSIZED FOUR BEDDER PLUS STUDY ON ELEVATED 803M2 BLOCK!

15 Lilley Terrace, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 2 $449,000

If you are tired at looking at small homes on even smaller blocks then do not despair. This 8 year old family home is a genuine four large built-in bedroom plus...

NEAR NEW &amp; TRULY IMMACULATE - THIS IS SOMETHING REALLY SPECIAL!

34 Tawney Street, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $259,000

This stunning four bedroom family home is beautifully presented on both the outside and the inside. The home is truly immaculate! The home is only three years...

GENUINE FIVE BEDROOM BEAUTY ON ELEVATED 4513m2 BLOCK!

11 Greenview Court, Karalee 4306

House 5 2 2 $519,000

This stunning five genuine bedroom family home in the highly sought after River Park Estate offers everything you have ever wanted and possibly some features you...

MODERN COLONIAL MASTERPIECE ON MANICURED ONE ACRE BLOCK!

10 Gabbinbar Court, Pine Mountain 4306

House 4 2 6 $615,000

This stunning family home in the prestigious Silkwood Estate is so beautiful and so different to anything else you have seen. This may just be the dream family...

TRY AND FIND BETTER – I DARE YOU!

5 Jondaryan Court, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 $499,000

In real estate there are houses and then there are homes. This is no ordinary house, it has always been someone’s exceptional home and now it can be yours! This...

MOTIVATED OWNER SAYS &quot;SELL&quot;

9 Lusitania Street, Newtown 4305

House 5 2 2 Offers From...

BUYER WITH LONG TERM CONTRACT UNABLE TO PROCEED - AVAILABLE AGAIN - DON'T MISS OUT A SECOND TIME Ask the agent for more details TWO SPACIOUS LEVELS !! LIVE...

Cute as a Button and Must be Sold

4 Harrison Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 2 1 $209,000

This is just perfect for you to get into the market. Very neat and tidy home with separate lounge room, featuring ornate plaster ceilings and 2 large bedrooms...

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Hot property: Renters battle for CBD homes

26 Moffatt St, Ipswich Qld3 bed, 1 bath, 2 garage $300 a weekListed October 19

One agent had 24 people inspecting one property at Coalfalls.

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!