PM PAYDAY? $750 for every family, says Malcolm Turnbull

MILES GODFREY, The Daily Telegraph | 1st Feb 2017 9:56 AM
Allan Reinikka ROK260616aturnbul

MALCOLM Turnbull will pledge to put an extra $750 in the pockets of average Aussies every year at his first big speech of the year.

The Prime Minister is expected to turn up the heat on Labor over its opposition to his government's $50 billion worth of business tax cuts when he addresses the National Press Club later today.

He will say that if the business tax rate was cut to 25 per cent, fulltime workers on average weekly earnings would have an extra $750 in their pockets each and every year.

The business tax cuts were the cornerstone of last year's pre-election budget. It would incrementally cut the company tax rate from 30 per cent to 25 per cent over the next decade, adding 1 per cent to economic growth when fully implemented.

The PM is also set to attack declining schools standards as both sides of politics go to war over jobs and education - amid fears Australia is falling behind Asian rivals.

In a major speech outlining his government's priorities for 2017, Mr Turnbull will tell the National Press Club that exam results are going backwards despite a near 50 per cent increase in Commonwealth funding over the last decade.

"How can it be that funding is increasing but results are going backwards?" Mr Turnbull will say.

"Our focus must be, at all times, on improving outcomes. This includes implementing our measures to improve teacher quality.

"This year we will be seeking a new deal with the states that ensures the massive investments of governments and parents deliver better results that our children deserve."

It comes after Opposition leader Bill Shorten revealed plans to put TAFE back at the heart of the education system and guarantee one in 10 jobs on major government infrastructure projects would be reserved for Australian apprentices.

The policy could lead to the creation of 3000 trades training positions. A similar apprenticeships scheme could be put in place for major defence projects.

"Australia is a tradie nation - 1.6 million of our fellow Australians have a trade certificate - but we will put all of that in jeopardy if we don't stand up for the proper conditions of our training system," Mr Shorten told the National Press Club yesterday.

The Labor leader attacked the influx of foreign workers on temporary 457 visas, saying too many are being dished out as a "substitute for employing an Australian" rather than addressing "genuine" skills shortages.

"We cannot allow our country to become an ­unskilled enclave in a modernising Asia," he added.

Mr Turnbull attacked Labor's record on 457 visas yesterday, describing Mr Shorten as the "Olympic champion" of issuing the temporary work permits.

"We have had a good run over the last 25 years of continued economic growth, but the truth is there are many parts of Australia where times are not so good, where jobs are scarce and prospects look less promising than they were," he will say.

Tackling rising energy and childcare prices will also be named as priorities for the Turnbull government.

Mr Shorten vowed to tackle housing affordability, describing young people being priced out of the market as a "gratuitous insult".

The Labor leader also ­acknowledged voters were fed up with politicians and pledged to try to end the "schoolyard" bickering ­between leaders.

