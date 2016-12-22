Dragged from the muddy depths

POLICE divers joined forces with an Ipswich tow truck team to recover a suspected stolen vehicle from the muddy depths of the Bremer River yesterday.

It was a delicate operation as the towies used two big trucks with four-tonne winches to ease the small sedan up the steep, slippery bank near Basin Pocket.

Tow truck operator Trevor Davis said his crew was taking it slow.

Stolen car found in the Bremer: Police divers begin work to remove a stolen car from Bremer River.

"It's a bit of a tricky one," he said.

"I wouldn't say it's dangerous as such, but because of the rain we've had the grass is fairly slippery."

Ipswich police district duty officer Senior Sergeant Paul Andrews said the vehicle was the subject of semi-regular reports from concerned members of the public.

"We get phone calls every time there's a flood and then a low tide," Snr Sgt Andrews said.

"People call in with concerns that they may be people trapped inside.

Police divers Craig Boles and Jimmy Hall helped recover a Mazda 121 from the Bremer River in Basin Pocket on Thursday. Rob Williams

"Getting it out of there is as much about saving us dramas as it is about giving our divers a good training run."

A team of divers located the vehicle and attached the winch cable for the recovery operation.

Luckily, the only bodies found inside were those of a few sheltering catfish.

Police later ran checks on the vehicle in an attempt to determine where it came from.