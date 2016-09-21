Plenty of room for family on prize trip

WINNER: Jane Johnson and her family are off to Dreamworld thanks to the QT.

JANE Johnson's husband would be "very upset" if she went on a Gold Coast holiday without him.

Fortunately there is plenty of room for Mr Johnson and the couple's children on a three night Surfers Paradise holiday and Dreamworld experience awarded to Mrs Johnson as the winner of the Queensland Times Dreamworld competition this week.

The family is off for a three night getaway at Surfers Paradise with unlimited entry to Dreamworld, WhiteWater World and SkyPoint Observation Deck for four adults for the duration of the holiday, a tiger photo experience and Tiger Island merchandise pack.

They will be some of the first guests through the gates of Tiger Island following a $7million transformation which opened to the public earlier this month.

The exhibit features animal conservation through responsible tourism.

Mrs Johnson, from Flinders View, said she regularly entered Queensland Times competitions but a Gold Coast holiday was the most impressive prize she had won.

"Hubby would be very upset if I left him at home and we have grown up children," she said.

"It makes your day, it puts you on a little high."

She said the holiday would provide a break from the family business.

"I'm looking forward to just getting away, with no house work and dining out," she said.