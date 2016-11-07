Playgroups no longer out of reach for families

MANY Ipswich families have joined a playgroup in the last few months thanks to the Palaszczuk Government's free playgroup campaign.

Ipswich West MP Jim Madden said local families have joined more than 2300 families across the state to sign up for free membership with Playgroup Queensland since the beginning of PlayStars in July.

The PlayStars partnership is providing families across Queensland with access to free quality playgroup experiences.

"Playgroups provide children with the opportunity to learn and develop with other children through play, they also connect young parents where they can build social networks and share experiences'" he said.

"Under our partnership, every family with a child under 12 months can sign up for a free one year family membership with Playgroup Queensland."

Mr Madden said the Palaszczuk Government was committed to providing children with the best possible start to their education.

"The early years are crucial for a child's development and we want to provide the same opportunities to Queensland families regardless of where they live," he said.

"Since the launch of the initiative on July 1 this year, 26 new playgroups have been created and more than 500 families have enquired about starting a new playgroup in their community."

Playgroup Queensland membership allows families to attend any affiliated Playgroup Queensland playgroup and also provides access to a range of age appropriate resources.

Playgroup Queensland Chair Gloria Sherlock said the organisation was also very happy to be able to provide services to more Queensland families through the partnership.