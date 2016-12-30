Plant stall grows funds for Salvos

POPULAR CHOICE: Ruth Roberts picks up a gerbera from Salvation Army volunteer Sally Harrison at the Watch Them Grow pop-up nursery stand at Riverlink.

THE enthusiasm of Ipswich Christmas shoppers has allowed the Salvation Army to significantly bolster its crisis support programs at a vital time of the year.

Riverview Watch Them Grow nursery set up shop at Riverlink Shopping Centre on the Thursday and Friday leading up to Christmas, hoping to sell as many plants as possible to raise funds for the Salvation Army.

The response was well beyond what organiser Jeanette Parsons hoped for, with more than 350 plants sold and $3500 raised.

"We are ecstatic," Ms Parsons said.

"It is an unexpected bonus right at Christmas, when it is needed most," she said.

"It was really lucky for us to have that kind of access to Riverlink and we are very grateful for that and to our volunteers for giving up their time."

The volunteers sold four varieties of hardy plants, offering a $1 gift wrapping service.

Ms Parsons said there were times when it was so busy, volunteers were struggling to keep up.

Bright orange cordylines were the pick of the bunch this year, selling like hot cakes over the two days.