Plans to upgrade major road to relieve traffic 'bottleneck'

A NOTORIOUS traffic "bottleneck" along a major Ipswich road is set to disappear with a major expansion in the works.

The State Government is working on plans to upgrade Warwick Rd between the Cunningham Hwy and Lobb St, Yamanto.

It's early days but developers have been told the section will ultimately function as a four or six lane roadway.

This week Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the detailed technical phase of the planning study was underway and due to be finished mid-way through this year.

Yamanto is one of Ipswich's rapidly expanding areas where new housing estates are being built and more residents moving in every week.

Mum and Yamanto worker Marian Eadie said the traffic in that section had noticeably worsened over the past two years and was particularly bad during peak hours.

Ms Eadie works at Housequest Real Estate on Warwick Rd and often finds herself "crawling along the road" during school drop offs.

"It's getting busier and busier," Ms Eadie said.

"The road does need a major upgrade particularly given this is a high growth area and there is a lot of ongoing development happening here.

"It's particularly bad just past my office, near Blue Ribbon Motors, past Churchill State School and then once you get up to Lobb St, it really comes to a stop."

Minister Bailey said the state government would start "targeted consultation" with affected stakeholders late this year.

"Details of the planning study will be publicly available when consultation is complete," Mr Bailey said.