Plane spotters delight for Ipswich and surrounds

22nd Nov 2016 12:00 PM
F/A-18F Super Hornets
F/A-18F Super Hornets Melissa Belanic

In a farewell flight, No. 6 Squadron will take to the skies for the last time tomorrow, flying the F/A-18F Super Hornets before preparing to transition to the EA-18G Growler next year.

The jets will takeoff at 10am and fly south towards Evans Head Range, then track at low level along the coast near Coolangatta, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast, to Double Island. Returning west to Amberley at low level, the aircraft will circle the base and "Fan Pitch" before landing at about 12pm.

While residents of south east Queensland may be used to seeing the Super Hornets track along the coast for training exercises, this flight is a special send off for No. 6 Squadron that has flown the Super Hornet since 2011. It is also an opportunity for Air Force to thank the local communities for their ongoing support.

Following this flight, the Super Hornets will re-locate to No.1 Squadron at RAAF Base Amberley, to make way for the EA-18G Growler Airborne Electronic Attack aircraft set to join No. 6 Squadron in 2017.

The EA-18G Growler is a specialised Electronic Warfare (EW) variant of the F/A-18F Super Hornet, designed to support friendly ground, sea and air operations through its capability to detect, analyse, identify, disrupt, deter and destroy adversary radar and communications systems.

Information on aircraft noise and current flying activities is available at defence.gov.au/aircraftnoise or by calling 1300 DEFENCE (1300 333 362) and asking to be connected to Royal Australian Air Force Base, Amberley.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  raaf base amberley super hornets

