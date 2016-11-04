31°
Plan to turn natural resources into booming industry

Helen Spelitis
| 4th Nov 2016 7:00 AM
POTENTIAL: Blackstone Hill is an informal recreation area where jogging, walking and mountain bike riding are all popular. The council says the are would be ideal for a zip line, or similiar, to take advantage of the elevation and unique views of the city.
POTENTIAL: Blackstone Hill is an informal recreation area where jogging, walking and mountain bike riding are all popular. The council says the are would be ideal for a zip line, or similiar, to take advantage of the elevation and unique views of the city.

A PLAN to transform Ipswich tourism into a half a billion dollar industry is being hatched.

Ipswich City Council has called for 'expressions of interest', or new ideas, on how to maximise the region's eco-tourism sector, offering up its natural 'untapped' assets for "environmentally sound development proposals”.

The tender documents, released last month, feature six locations around the region that already attract tourists and adventurers.

The council is hoping to see the "best ideas in Australia” put forward which can then be tailored to suit Ipswich, Mayor Paul Pisasale said.

Mountain biker Neil Ennis is part of a social group that spend their Saturdays exploring dirt tracks in regional Queensland.

The group has spent many weekends in the Ipswich area and Neil says the city is perfectly placed to tap into the growing eco-tourism market.

In particular, he loved the serenity of Sapling Pocket in the north of the region off Pine Mountain Rd, and hopes the pristine natural beauty will always be protected.

"It's a really pretty part of the world,” Neil said.

"As a group we want to go somewhere that is out in the bush, some place special we can explore on our bikes. Sapling Pocket is definitely a special place.”

Tourism in Ipswich is growing rapidly; there's been a 2.7% increase in visitor numbers since 2010 and the local industry directly employs about 1,700 people.

Now the council wants businesses to invest in building that market further.

By 2018 the council is hoping to have doubled the revenue created through the tourism industry from $226.4 million to $500 million.

"The key is to be ahead of the pack,” Cr Pisasale said.

"Two thirds of our city is rural and people are looking for opportunities to create jobs.

"So we've put out this tender to say 'listen folks, if anyone out there has any great ideas let us know'.

"We want to see the best ideas in Australia then we will sift through it and see what fits for us.”

Cr David Pahlke, a passionate defender of Sapling Pocket's serenity and exclusivity, said access to the area would continue to be controlled by the council.

"We want people to be able to enjoy it, but it's a conservation area so it needs to be protected,” Cr Pahlke said.

"People just love to get away up there; it's secluded and at night you can look up and see a sky full with beautiful, bright stars.”

Ideas must be submitted by November 22.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  ecotourism ipswich ipswich city council tourism

