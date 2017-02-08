Plainland hospital not on Health Minister's radar

A COMMUNITY campaign for a new hospital at Plainland isn't gaining traction with Queensland's Health Minister.

Lockyer Mayor Tanya Milligan has flagged building a new regional hospital at Plainland as a major issue for her region, expected to experience significant population growth with numbers to hit 60,000 by 2031.

"I understand these things take years of planning and consultation to deliver, so let's get together now and start having these talks so we can get this project delivered," Cr Milligan said last month.

But during a visit to Ipswich Ambulance Station on Wednesday, Health Minister Cameron Dick said the issue wasn't on the radar for his government.

"I know West Moreton Hospital Health Service works closely with all communities in the region and will always look to further planning and expanded services we it can," Mr Dick said.

"But no (we aren't considering a new hospital), the hospital health service needs to do the planning for delivery of services, which will be supported by the government."

A spokesperson for West Moreton Hospital and Health Service said it would work closely with Lockyer Valley Regional Council while developing its new long term strategic plan.

"This will include any future need for a hospital," the spokesperson said.