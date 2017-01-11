37°
Business

Pizza boys to go it alone in North Ipswich, Raceview

Helen Spelitis
| 11th Jan 2017 10:00 AM Updated: 10:32 AM
INDEPENDENT: Jessee Heilbronn at his North Ipswich pizza store.
INDEPENDENT: Jessee Heilbronn at his North Ipswich pizza store. Sarah Harvey

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

EAGLE Boys Pizza at Redbank Plains will be converted into a Pizza Hut next month.

The change comes after Pizza Hut negotiated a deal to buy up Eagle Boys franchises in November, about four months after the struggling company went into voluntary administration.

Pizza Hut bought up more than 50 of the 100 Eagle Boys outlets and offered franchisees the option to sign new agreements as Pizza Huts, but not all Eagle Boys owners decided to make the switch.

The Eagle Boys at Redbank Plains is up for sale now, listed at $339,000 plus stock, and the listing states the store will be rebranded Pizza Hut in February.

Franchisee Jessee Heilbronn owns the North Ipswich and Raceview stores with his parents.

Mr Heilbronn said his family have decided not to become a Pizza Hut, instead opting to transform the business, which employs 25 people, and become an independent pizza shop.

The details are still being finalised, however, Mr Heilbronn said the new brand will be launched before May.

"The staff seem pretty excited; they've been having fun trialling new products," Mr Heilbronn said.

"We've known for a little while that going independent was going to be an option, so now we are just working out the new menu, coming up with colour schemes etc."

Eagle Boys at Rosewood is also listed for sale at $230,000 plus stock.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  development eagle boys pizza pizza pizza hut redbank plains

Four stuck atop Gold Coast roller coaster as 16 evacuated

Four stuck atop Gold Coast roller coaster as 16 evacuated

FOUR passengers are stuck at the top of a roller coaster at Movie World on the Gold Coast in 30 degree plus heat.

Renewed hope for dog with mouth taped shut after sighting

RSPCA warns dog is timid and not to hinder search efforts

Looming storm blows away readers

Last week's storm looming near Rosewood.

Here is this week's Facebook cover image as chosen by you

Pizza boys to go it alone in North Ipswich, Raceview

INDEPENDENT: Jessee Heilbronn at his North Ipswich pizza store.

The staff have been having fun trialling new products

Local Partners

No amnesty for medicinal marijuana, says Qld Government

Families reliant on medicinal marijuana are still unsure of their futures, as the state government remains uncompromising on granting amnesty.

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

New night markets coming to Ipswich

Donuts, ice cream and sno cones will all be on offer at the new market.

Market to launch with a free screening of Singin’ in the Rain

What's on this weekend

Enjoy a Day Out with Thomas at The Workshops Railway Museum.

Five things to do in Ipswich

Your gig guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Guitarist on stage for background, soft and blur concept

Here's the latest on the the city's live music scene

MOVIE REVIEW: Animation in Ballerina is a cut above the rest

MOVIE REVIEW: Animation in Ballerina is a cut above the rest

Middling kids’ animation is a sports movie in a tutu.

Clooney jokes about 'overrated' Streep in post-Trump speech

Actor George Clooney.

ACTOR hits back at Donald Trump's jibe at his former co-star.

MOVIE REVIEW: Natalie Portman's Jackie a powerful portrait

Natalie Portman in a scene from the movie Jackie.

A devastating portrayal of personal and national grief

Keith Urban's sneaky visit that barely anyone noticed

OUR STAR: Country music superstar Keith Urban stopped by his old high school in Caboolture in December.

KEITH URBAN paid a quiet visit to Caboolture in December.

5G in 2020 will deliver 600 movies in a minute

The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games will get a world-first trial of 5G. Picture: Supplied

Commonwealth Games set for world first trial of 5G phone technology

La La Land bags 11 BAFTA Award nominations

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in a scene from the movie La La Land.

NICOLE Kidman also receives nod for Lion.

King of Margaritaville coming to Bluesfest

Jimmy Buffett performs during the 2006 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans on Saturday, May 6, 2006. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

It will be margaritas all round thanks to this announcement

OWNERS PURCHASED ELSEWHERE - EXCEPTIONAL VALUE

13 Bombala Court, Collingwood Park 4301

House 4 2 3 $499,000

MULTIPLE FEATURES THAT MUST BE SEEN SPECTACULAR HOME WITH SENSATIONAL VIEWS BALCONY DECK + POOL + SPA + HIS & HER SHEDS THREE SEPARATE LIVING AREAS PLUS MASSIVE...

PRIVATE HAVEN WITH POOL ON FULLY FENCED ACRE

21 Glengariff Close, Chuwar 4306

House 4 2 3 $579,000 neg

FULLY FENCED & SET BACK FROM THE ROAD ON 6533SQM OF PEACE & QUIET!! SUPER SPACIOUS WITH REPLICATED FEDERATION FAÇADE THREE HUGE INTERNAL LIVING AREAS PLUS LARGE...

Bellbird Park Stylish Brick

5 Walker Street, Bellbird Park 4300

House 4 2 2 $449,000

Positioned in the fast growing corridor of Bellbird Park where established properties can be purchased below what it cost you to build a new property and best of...

&quot;IMPRESSIVE HOME ON PREMIER SIZED BLOCK&quot;

50 Currawong Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $459,000

This stunning brand new Bold home achieves a balance that few homes in this price bracket ever manage. Modern and contemporary, yet family focused while still...

YOU&#39;LL LOVE THE STYLE

5 Kowari Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $417000

What an impressive home this is, beautifully appointed both inside and out, plus it has all the extras you would hope for in your new home. Proudly built by award...

INVESTMENT ALERT - 6% RETURN

11 Christine Street, North Booval 4304

House 3 1 2 Offers Over...

Exceptional investment or first home! This property is a must see. It has been freshly renovated throughout and there is nothing left to do but move in or rent...

SUPER QUIET POSITION..! PRICED TO SELL SO GET IN QUICK..!

2/8 Louise Court, Silkstone 4304

Duplex 3 1 1 $209,000 NEG

It doesn't get much better than 2/8 Louise Court! This 3 bedroom duplex is situated right at the end of a quiet Cul-De-Sac. Sitting at the top of the hill, and...

FIVE ACRE COUNTRY ESCAPE WITHIN MINUTES OF THE CITY

00 Goebels Rd ( Cnr M Hines Rd), Mount Forbes 4340

House 3 1 3 Offers Over...

TWO MAGESTIC NORFOLK PINES to Welcome Your Entry “A” Frame Double Storey Home (circa 1982) on LOCAL HISTORIC SITE ( Church or Pub !! ) FENCED PADDOCKS with DAM...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 Offers From...

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super private 10 acre (4.3ha)...

Big Family Home

29 Hibiscus Street, Flinders View 4305

House 4 2 2 $369,000

This home has it all. Built in the late 1970's, this double story brick home is designed for family living. As you enter into the foyer on the ground level, you...

PHOTOS: This $2.5m home is like something from the movies

DREAM HOME: The owners of this Agnes Water home are looking to sell for price of about $2.5 million.

Watch turtles hatch from your house

Library for Springfield a blue chip project

WORK TO DO: Cr David Morrison, with his grandson Judah at a council meeting, has big projects to unveil for Division 1 in 2017.

Morrison has plenty on the go in Div 1 in 2017

DELAYED: New Puma will open in February

PROGRESS: New Puma service station and Zarraffa's at West Ipswich now expected to open in February.

The new Puma precinct at West Ipswich is starting to come together.

Construction pushes ahead for club's $12m upgrade

Lions Club Richlands has started a $12m redevelopment.

Giant gold lion, new bars and massive TV screens part of build

Iconic fire station from 1930s up for sale

PROUD PAST: The old Warwick fire station, pictured in the 1940s, served the Warwick community with distinction for more than 60 years.

One of Warwick's most significant buildings enters a new chapter

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!