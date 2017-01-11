Pizza boys to go it alone in North Ipswich, Raceview

EAGLE Boys Pizza at Redbank Plains will be converted into a Pizza Hut next month.

The change comes after Pizza Hut negotiated a deal to buy up Eagle Boys franchises in November, about four months after the struggling company went into voluntary administration.

Pizza Hut bought up more than 50 of the 100 Eagle Boys outlets and offered franchisees the option to sign new agreements as Pizza Huts, but not all Eagle Boys owners decided to make the switch.

The Eagle Boys at Redbank Plains is up for sale now, listed at $339,000 plus stock, and the listing states the store will be rebranded Pizza Hut in February.

Franchisee Jessee Heilbronn owns the North Ipswich and Raceview stores with his parents.

Mr Heilbronn said his family have decided not to become a Pizza Hut, instead opting to transform the business, which employs 25 people, and become an independent pizza shop.

The details are still being finalised, however, Mr Heilbronn said the new brand will be launched before May.

"The staff seem pretty excited; they've been having fun trialling new products," Mr Heilbronn said.

"We've known for a little while that going independent was going to be an option, so now we are just working out the new menu, coming up with colour schemes etc."

Eagle Boys at Rosewood is also listed for sale at $230,000 plus stock.