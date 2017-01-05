Pisasale used work email to send jokes about sexual fetish

IPSWICH mayor Paul Pisasale used work email to send jokes about a sexual fetish for feeding obese women, according to documents released under Right to Information laws.

But council will not release his emails about work business from only two years ago under a loophole in those same RTI laws.

And council's actions in not disclosing use of this loophole during the RTI process have been rebuked by the Office of the Information Commissioner.

The Courier-Mail had early in 2016 lodged an RTI request to seek internal council responses to journalist queries and articles.

The documents that council released included Cr Pisasale emailing an undisclosed recipient an online The Courier-Mail article called "Feeder boyfriend almost killed me", about men with a fetish for girlfriends becoming increasingly obese.

The recipient replies: "Is that your type?", to which Cr Pisasale responds: "Yep that's why you are leaving me".

