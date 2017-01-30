Pisasale on Monday: 'We will revitalise CBD'

I'D LIKE to thank Deputy Premier Jackie Trad for taking the time to visit Ipswich last week.

I spoke to the Local Government and Infrastructure Minister about our plans for the CBD and let me be very clear - the project is going ahead with or without money from the State Government.

The mall revitalisation is not dependent on state funding; we're hoping they will help us along the way, but we're committed to delivering a new-look mall for the people of Ipswich regardless of money from the Palaszczuk government.

I was in Melbourne for a meeting last week when I visited the Bourke Street memorial that pays tribute to the five people who were tragically killed on January 20.

It was an incredibly moving place, and the thoughts and prayers of the Ipswich people are with the families involved.

The Ipswich community celebrated Australia Day in style last week with events from Springfield to Rosewood and everywhere in between. It was tremendous to see so many people out and about on our national day. Ipswich is home to people from 115 cultural backgrounds who are united as citizens of our great country. A big thanks to everyone involved in organising and hosting Australia Day events across the city.

Last week I caught up with Gordon and Daphne Timbs for their 60th wedding anniversary. The long-time Ipswich residents marked the milestone with family and friends on Australia Day. Gordon is a retired dentist and is a big supporter of SeniorNet Ipswich.

University of the Third Age (U3A) Ipswich & West Moreton has officially opened its new office and campus in the mall. Founding member Shirley Ferrier has now been part of U3A for 23 years and along with Tom McLennan was instrumental in launching the group, which focuses on learning opportunities for older people. Courses cover topics like exercise, the arts, languages, technology and history. You can find U3A at Shop 226 in the mall, entrance via St George Bank.

Finally, a very warm Ipswich welcome to new Queensland Times editor Shannon Newley.

Make sure you contact Shannon and her team with your positive stories so we can continue to share our city's many successes.