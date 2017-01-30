33°
News

Pisasale on Monday: 'We will revitalise CBD'

Paul Pisasale, Ipswich Mayor | 30th Jan 2017 5:00 AM
PRODUCTIVE VISIT: Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, Finn O'Shanesy, Mayor Paul Pisasale and Johnny Galassi at Ipswich Art Gallery's Construction Site exhibition.
PRODUCTIVE VISIT: Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, Finn O'Shanesy, Mayor Paul Pisasale and Johnny Galassi at Ipswich Art Gallery's Construction Site exhibition.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

I'D LIKE to thank Deputy Premier Jackie Trad for taking the time to visit Ipswich last week.

I spoke to the Local Government and Infrastructure Minister about our plans for the CBD and let me be very clear - the project is going ahead with or without money from the State Government.

The mall revitalisation is not dependent on state funding; we're hoping they will help us along the way, but we're committed to delivering a new-look mall for the people of Ipswich regardless of money from the Palaszczuk government.

I was in Melbourne for a meeting last week when I visited the Bourke Street memorial that pays tribute to the five people who were tragically killed on January 20.

It was an incredibly moving place, and the thoughts and prayers of the Ipswich people are with the families involved.

The Ipswich community celebrated Australia Day in style last week with events from Springfield to Rosewood and everywhere in between. It was tremendous to see so many people out and about on our national day. Ipswich is home to people from 115 cultural backgrounds who are united as citizens of our great country. A big thanks to everyone involved in organising and hosting Australia Day events across the city.

Last week I caught up with Gordon and Daphne Timbs for their 60th wedding anniversary. The long-time Ipswich residents marked the milestone with family and friends on Australia Day. Gordon is a retired dentist and is a big supporter of SeniorNet Ipswich.

University of the Third Age (U3A) Ipswich & West Moreton has officially opened its new office and campus in the mall. Founding member Shirley Ferrier has now been part of U3A for 23 years and along with Tom McLennan was instrumental in launching the group, which focuses on learning opportunities for older people. Courses cover topics like exercise, the arts, languages, technology and history. You can find U3A at Shop 226 in the mall, entrance via St George Bank.

Finally, a very warm Ipswich welcome to new Queensland Times editor Shannon Newley.

Make sure you contact Shannon and her team with your positive stories so we can continue to share our city's many successes.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  mayors column paul pisasale

Police reopen road after serious truck and car crash

Police reopen road after serious truck and car crash

Firefighters worked for more than 30 minutes to free the elderly man from the vehicle.

Still scorching: Where Qld will top 40 degrees this week

Paul Dooley splashes out with daughter Kobi, 9, at North Kirra Beach.

Gold Coast father Paul Dooley will take daughter Kobi to the water

Driver hurt in motorway prang

Ambulance generic

A male patient in his 20s was assessed at the scene

Biker in hospital after Washpool spill

Paramedics at the scene treated a man with a leg injury

Local Partners

Gatton family claims game show success

A GATTON family walked away with more than $11,000 after an exciting three-night run on game show Family Feud.

Locals cry fowl over a new poultry farm in Spring Creek

NOT EGGSELENT: Spring Creek Orchids farmer Fergus Tweedy (front) along with neighbours Tina Cupitt (left) and Merle Bonell, aren't looking forward to the possibility of poultry sheds on Gatton Esk Road.

Neighbours fight proposed poultry farm

The Angels love life on tour

The Angels will play Ipswich on April 1.

Band brings 40 years of music

REVEALED: Royal Hotel Kalbar to reopen tomorrow

FRESH FACE: James Baillie is the new Royal Hotel Kalbar owner along with his parents James and Donna Baillie.

Iconic country pub to reopen under new owners after six months

What happens when pizza and Housos mix

IN TOWN: Paul Fenech and his team will perform in Ipswich on February 8.

Paul Fenech is bringing his Fat Pizza & Housos Live tour to Ipswich

Grant Denyer: 'I feel like a real knob'

Grant Denyer: 'I feel like a real knob'

AFTER a brief suspension from radio, convicted joke thief Grant Denyer has been allowed back on air to explain why he ripped off a story from Matty Johns.

  • TV

  • 30th Jan 2017 10:03 AM

2017: The year ahead in cinema

From left, Jon Bass, Alex Daddario, Zac Efron, Dwayne Johnson, Kelly Rohrbach, and Ilfenesh Hadera in a scene from the movie Baywatch.

THE good, the bad and the blockbusters coming to a screen near you.

Why Matthew McConaughey walked away from romantic comedies

OSCAR winner Matthew McConaughey says won't return to his rom com roots.

THE actor reveals he won’t be going back to rom coms.

Jungle fever takes hold for I’m A Celebrity stars

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! hosts Chris Brown and Julia Morris.

Here are all the 10 stars who entered the jungle tonight.

Oscar nominee Emmanuelle Riva dead at 89

Emmanuelle Riva has died at the age of 89 after a long battle with cancer.

French actress has died

Black Sabbath's Geoff Nicholls dead at 68

The Facebook post Tony Iommi wrote in tribute to his former bandmate Geoff Nicholls, who died on January 28 of lung cancer.

Guitarist was fighting lung cancer

Steve Price's biggest fear about going on I’m A Celebrity

I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here contestant Steve Price.

SHOCK jock's appearance may be the show’s worst kept secret.

CHECK OUT ALL THE FEATURES ON THIS PRIME PROPERTY

162 Pine Mountain Road, Brassall 4305

House 4 2 2 ALL OFFERS...

3122m2 Block- Potential to subdivide Low-set brick home in a sort after area perfect for Investment, Renovation or Development. - 4 massive bedrooms with built...

SET IN THE HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

15 Escarpment Drive, Springfield 4300

House 4 1 3 $412,500

"The Escarpment", this split level home puts you right among the action of the Greater Springfield region. On the doorstep of the train station, the Orion...

OWNER IS RELOCATING PRICED TO SELL

16 Redwood Place, Yamanto 4305

House 6 2 2 $440,000

Come home to this beautifully presented property positioned on 750m2, ideally suited for large families with ample space for a pool, swings and much more. Ideally...

ANOTHER UNDER CONTRACT by Dean Stenzel

6 Coal Street, Basin Pocket 4305

House 3 1 2 OFFERS ABOVE...

This home is perfect for low budget buyers wanting the comfort and style with all the space you need at an affordable price. Respectful tenants are in place at the...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 189 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $326,000...

This ideal sized block is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a great...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 190 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $295,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

One of Three Vacant Land Opportunities

Lot 191 Kelly & Dwyer Road, Rosevale 4340

Residential Land 0 0 $290,000...

An ideal sized block which is located about 30 minutes to Ipswich, 25 minutes to Boonah, 25 minutes to Rosewood and about 65 minutes to Brisbane. This could be a...

GET YOURSELF INTO THE MARKET!

6 Bell Street, Walloon 4306

House 3 1 5 $269,000...

Don't miss this opportunity to buy your very own property, with a lowset brick home, a huge block and a double bay shed as well! - Positioned in a nice street...

A Surprise Awaits

11 Geraldine Avenue, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $319,000...

What a great, honest highset family home. Beautifully maintained and presented with pride. Homes of this quality and presentation at this price are rare. A sea...

Generous Family Home in Convenient Location

56 Mahogany Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 1 1 $315,000 NEG

This great lowset brick home is located in a popular suburb close to parklands, local shopping precincts, both primary & high schools, and it's also just down the...

Coastal unit market on the rise

The Mooloolaba Esplanade is a changing landscape.

Sunny Coast offers blue skies for unit buyers

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

NOW SELLING: $1 billion retirement village officially opens

An artist impression of what the new Aveo retirement village in Springfield will look like.

Residents will start moving in this year

Adventures in paradise

Escape to your own tropical retreat in sought-after Little Cove

EXCLUSIVE: The once-in-110 year property event you can't miss

ONLINE AUCTION: Rockhampton Real Estate princial Vince Agius is about to launch the Mt Morgan land release.

Grays Online will host its first ever online land auction next week

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!