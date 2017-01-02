Pisasale on Monday: There's plenty to do this summer

FAMILY FUN: Emma and Barbara Jobson at the Ipswich New Year's Eve celebration at North Ipswich Reserve.

HAPPY New Year and welcome to 2017. It certainly was a hot start to the year. Overall though, it feels pretty much like a normal summer with plenty of time to get outdoors with the family. Council's pools at Bundamba, Goodna, Leichhardt and Rosewood offer the perfect place to let the kids to use up energy and cool down at the same time. Remember too that nothing can replace parental supervision around water, especially for the under-fives.

Ipswich is blessed with tremendous outdoor recreation areas, including Harding's Paddock at Purga and Paperbark Flats Picnic Area at White Rock.

The Ipswich Trail Run Series kicks off on February 5. Hidden Vale Adventure Park at Grandchester will host the final of the three events on March 5. The experts tip that it is best to start training now. Distances will suit all runners as well as free kids' events and community walks at each location. Visit ipswichtrailrunseries.com to register.

The Ipswich in Summer guide is packed full of free or very low-cost suggestions to keep your school-aged children amused this month.

The Ipswich Art Gallery reopens tomorrow. TapeScape has already proved very popular so check the gallery's website for bookings before arriving.

For more of the outdoors, the Ipswich Nature Centre in Queens Park is always popular.

Over at the Workshops Rail Museum, Thomas and Friends continues until January 26.

Any time is the right time to prepare for storms. If you haven't made time to do a little maintenance around your home then consider trimming tree branches and secure or remove rubbish or household items that could become a missile during a storm. If you have a large quantity of rubbish to remove then hiring a skip from Ipswich Waste Services will avoid the need for a trailer and a visit to a waste transfer station.

Finally this week a reminder that Ipswich City Council's main customer service centre in the mall and all libraries reopen tomorrow.

For those with books due during the holiday closed down period you will not accrue any overdue days.