Pisasale on Monday: Swim safety legend's vital message

KIDS Alive - Do the Five was launched by former Olympic swim coach Laurie Lawrence in 1988. Its message today is still very relevant and that is parents must supervise very young children in and around swimming pools. This is especially important in places such as Orion Lagoon. It was tremendous to have Laurie in Springfield Central last week to remind parents that nothing can replace close supervision to help prevent drowning.

With Christmas only just behind us, the holiday season is in full swing. If you are planning some long- distance driving this week to visit family and friends please take a break from behind the wheel at least every two hours. Police have extra patrols and speed cameras deployed so take the time to enjoy the journey and arrive refreshed rather than stressed.

Looking for ideas to keep the kids amused? The Ipswich in Summer guide is packed full of free or very low cost suggestions. From the Ipswich Art Gallery which reopens on Tuesday January 3 to the Ipswich Nature Centre in Queens Park, there are stacks of great ideas. Over at the Workshops Rail Museum, Thomas and Friends opens today and continues until January 26.

While there's still a chance of storms affecting the region this summer I urge you to register for MyIpswich Alerts. Ipswich City Council has teamed with the Early Warning Network to provide residents with free early warning alerts for potentially dangerous weather.

This also extends to bushfires during periods of prolonged dry weather. In addition you will also receive custom messages from Ipswich City Council relating to disaster and emergency management. Download the MyIpswich Alert app from Google Play or Apple App Store.

This Sunday New Year's Eve will be celebrated at North Ipswich Reserve. The council has planned an alcohol-free and smoke-free family event especially for families with young children. It runs from 5.30pm to 9.30pm. You'll love the free entry with free rides for the kids, face painting, roving performers, food stalls, live music and fireworks. See performances from the Boogie Woogies Superhero Band, Trolls stage show, fire dancing and dance band Lure.

Finally this week a reminder council offices are closed and will reopen Tuesday January 3.

Wheelie bin collections will continue on your normal bin days with collection starting from 5am on public holidays. The council's call centre is open for emergency calls for assistance on 3810 6666.