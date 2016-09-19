24°
Pisasale on Monday: Ikin gives food for thought

Mayor on Monday with Councillor Paul Pisasale | 19th Sep 2016 9:00 AM
THOUGHTFUL: Paul Pisasale and Ben Ikin with Ruthie and Howdie Farrar of Battery World during the Food for Thought luncheon on Friday.
THOUGHTFUL: Paul Pisasale and Ben Ikin with Ruthie and Howdie Farrar of Battery World during the Food for Thought luncheon on Friday.

THANKS to everyone involved in last week's inaugural Food For Thought luncheon, which featured former Brisbane Bronco and the youngest State of Origin player of all time, Ben Ikin. This new networking initiative is all about listening, learning and connecting with colleagues and the wider community. I look forward to our next luncheon, featuring drone specialist and 2015 National Telstra Business Woman of the Year Dr Catherine Ball, at Ipswich Civic Centre in December.

Students from St Mary's Primary School visited the council chambers for a mock council meeting last week, a couple of days after we welcomed classes from St Peters Lutheran College Springfield for the official meeting. I'm proud to see our young people taking an active interest in their council and their community. The City of Ipswich is in good hands.

I was proud to be part of the International Peace Festival at Ivory's Rock on Friday. Ipswich signed on as a member of the Mayors for Peace campaign in 2011, joining 87 cities and towns from across Australia. The annual festival promotes human rights, environmental protection and refugee assistance.

More than 500 jobs are already advertised on the new Ipswich & West Moreton Jobs website. Launched last month, the site lists jobs in the Ipswich and Lockyer Valley areas as a free service for job seekers and employers. This is all about helping local businesses employ local people. Find out more at www.iwmjobs.com.au

Bag a bargain at the Drug ARM pop-up book shop in Ipswich City Square until 2 December.

The shop has more than 20,000 titles with proceeds supporting local programs and services.

Happy 70th birthday to Laurelle Daniells. The Brassall resident will officially mark the milestone at the new-look Queens Park Croquet Club with family and friends on Sunday, 25 September, but I was lucky enough to catch up with her at Fourth Child last week.

Best Friends Pet Care at West Ipswich celebrated its second birthday on Saturday with giveaways, a wildlife show and a barbeque that raised much-needed money for Soldier On. Congratulations to Darren and the rest of the team from Best Friends.

Clients and carers from Springwood Blue Care came to Ipswich last week to visit Queens Park and take a look at my coffee cup collection. It was great to welcome this group to our city as more people discover the parks and other attractions that Ipswich has to offer.

House with No Steps is officially open at Wharf Street, providing increased opportunities for people with a disability to access services of their choice while also boosting employment opportunities in the disability sector. Launched in 1962, House with No Steps is one of Australia's leading disability service providers and a great asset for the Ipswich community.

Topics:  community, mayor on monday (ipswich), mayor paul pisasale, opinion

