Pisasale on Monday: City's largest church now dedicated

COMMUNITY HUB: Barbara MacDonald with her children from left, Jacob, Charlotte, Joseph, Emily and Lachlan outside the newly built church.

IPSWICH schools have started introducing their captains and leadership teams for the year, with induction ceremonies being held across the city.

Attending these events always fills me with a great sense of pride.

Our city is in incredibly good hands with these impressive young people leading the way.

I wish you the very best of luck as the year progresses.

Springfield continues to surge ahead in leaps and bounds with the signing of a $6.3 billion development agreement last week. The agreement between Springfield Land Corporation, R&F Properties and Etone Investment Development will deliver a major mixed residential project that will include 10,000 apartments and 9000sqm of retail and office space.

The largest capacity church ever built in Ipswich was officially dedicated at Augustine Heights yesterday.

The multi-million facility on the corner of Augusta Parkway and Leon Capra Drove was built by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and can seat up to 1200 people. The church community does a tremendous job not only in Augustine Heights, but across the entire Ipswich region. Congratulations to everyone involved.

Figures released last week show more and more people are visiting Ipswich and discovering what the city has to offer.

In recent times we have taken a collaborative approach with tourism operators to promote Ipswich to a much wider audience and already this is paying dividends. The great news is, the best is yet to come.

Ebenezer resident Trevor Marriner celebrated his 70th birthday in style on Saturday. Trevor is a long-time member of the RAAF Amberley Brass Band and has dedicated countless hours to performing at local community events. Happy birthday also to Barbara Cash, who celebrated the big 80 with family and friends at the Ipswich Country Motel on Saturday.

The team at Dancing Bean Roastery celebrated all things love with A Charitable Affair on the weekend. The Valentine-themed event included a showcase of music and art and raised money for Ipswich Community Gardens, a group of like-minded green thumbs with a passion for growing their own produce.