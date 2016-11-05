Pisasale insists CBD water feature is full steam ahead

STILL ON: The CBD water feature announced for the Ipswich CBD will proceed. Pictured at its announcement is Discount Drugs Store's Bob Slater, owner of Hello World Suraj Arachchige, Cr Paul Tully, Mayor Paul Pisasale and Cr Andrew Antoniolli.

THE IPSWICH CBD will have a state of the art water feature when redeveloped despite the Federal Government knocking back a request by the council for more than $2 million in funding for the project

That is the assurance of Ipswich Mayor Paul Pisasale who has moved to scupper rumours that the 'lagoon' he promised during the election campaign would not go ahead.

Cr Pisasale has consistently said the water feature was never intended to be the same as the Orion lagoon but there has been some confusion among the Ipswich public because the word 'lagoon' was being used.

But the Mayor has assured the QT and the Ipswich public that what he is now calling a water feature will be a magnet for local families and tourists alike.

The CBD plans, including the water feature, are set to be released at the end of the month and Cr Pisasale said they were a work in progress.

Cr Pisasale said the water feature would likely feature an array of night lights and a zero depth pool where citizens could bath in without the need for lifeguards.

It will function as a feature and a play area for children and families in conjunction with food and beverage facilities, an event program and the civic facilities that will be in the CBD such as the library and council building.

Cr Pisasale said the council is formulating its plans for the water feature in conjunction with community feedback.

Ipswich City Council is working right now on how all the aspects of the redevelopment, done in conjunction with epc.Pacific and Ipswich City Properties, gel together to make the CBD function as a thriving civic amenity.

"We have done community consultation and people do not want a swimming pool," he said.

"We already have the Orion lagoon, Bundamba and Leichhardt pool, so what we want is a water feature that is world class and operates effectively in daytime and at night.

"It will attract people from all over this country."

The QT asked whether he had confused people by using the word 'lagoon'.

"A lagoon could be anything," he said.

"People think of a 'swimming pool' but it is not going to be that.

"We already have the Orion lagoon and we are not going to duplicate that. I like creating new things.

"What you are going to see is something spectacular so just wait.

"You are going to see, across the whole redevelopment, an open space like King George Square only better. You are going to see viewing platforms across the river.

"This whole space is going to ensure people enjoy our CBD and are entertained."

The Mayor said he was "not finished with the Federal Government" and would make an approach to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to ask for a fair go for Ipswich, which he said was not being provided at the moment.

"This (funding snub) is a bureaucratic decision and I will personally talk to Malcolm Turnbull about this," he said.

"But we will find the money for this. The funding would have made it easier for us but if they are not going to be in partnership with us to deliver a world class CBD then they will feel the brunt of it at the polls.

"This will be a world class CBD the people can be proud of."