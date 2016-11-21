PHOTOS: Ipswich sport elite honoured

WELL DONE: Junior Sportsperson of the Year finalist Jacob Bell (rodeo) shared the awards night with his grandmother Ellen Pennell.

IPSWICH'S sporting elite dressed up for the occasion and celebrated some outstanding achievements at the annual City of Ipswich Sports Awards function.

More than 200 guests attended Friday night's dinner at the North Ipswich Corporate Centre, which showcased the city's diverse talents.

Senior and junior sport stars were recognised along with coaches, officials, volunteers, sporting organisations, teams, masters competitors and valuable sponsors.

Olympic swimmer Leah Neale was the major winner of the night, along with Sports Excellence award recipients Archie Graham and Louis Dobbelaar.

An emotional Bronis Carkeet received a Lifetime Achievement honour.

Former Channel Nine presenter Heather Foord was MC for the night.

Commentator and former international cricketer Michael Slater was guest speaker, talking about the challenges facing the current Test team and reliving some great memories from his playing days.

However, the night backed by Ipswich City Council belonged to the dedicated award winners and finalists who excelled in several sports.